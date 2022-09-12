Georgia back at top spot

Georgia reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, while Kentucky and Oklahoma State moved into the top 10.

The defending national champion Bulldogs, who started the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25, took two weeks to get back to where they spent most of last year.

Georgia jumped Alabama after it cruised to a 33-0 victory against Samford. Alabama held on to defeat Texas 20-19.

Georgia, which opened the season by beating Oregon 49-3, received 53 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel. No. 2 Alabama received nine first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State got one first-place vote.

Michigan and Clemson rounded out the top five.





Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin (9) gestures following a stop against Indiana State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)



Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates in front of fans after Kentucky defeated Florida in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

