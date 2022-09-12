HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after three weeks

The first three weeks of the high school football season are in the books, and Bryant finally was tested.

Our No. 1 overall team won again, but Little Rock Parkview gave the Hornets all they could handle before falling 20-10 Friday night at War Memorial Stadium. Parkview remains No. 1 in Class 5A.

In another big game, Lake Hamilton defeated Little Rock Christian, 34-19, to move up from No. 3 to No. 2 in Class 6A. Little Rock Christian falls from No. 2 to No. 5 in the classification.

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

Bryant Conway Cabot Pulaski Academy Lake Hamilton Bentonville Fayetteville Little Rock Parkview Wynne Arkadelphia





CLASS 7A

Bryant Conway Cabot Bentonville Fayetteville





CLASS 6A

Pulaski Academy Lake Hamilton Greenwood Little Rock Catholic Little Rock Christian





CLASS 5A

Little Rock Parkview Wynne Joe T. Robinson Shiloh Christian Farmington





CLASS 4A

Arkadelphia Ashdown Malvern Warren Harding Academy





CLASS 3A

Prescott Booneville Charleston Rison Gurdon





CLASS 2A