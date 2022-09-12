HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after three weeks

The first three weeks of the high school football season are in the books, and Bryant finally was tested.
Our No. 1 overall team won again, but Little Rock Parkview gave the Hornets all they could handle before falling 20-10 Friday night at War Memorial Stadium. Parkview remains No. 1 in Class 5A.
In another big game, Lake Hamilton defeated Little Rock Christian, 34-19, to move up from No. 3 to No. 2 in Class 6A. Little Rock Christian falls from No. 2 to No. 5 in the classification.
Here are the updated rankings:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Conway
- Cabot
- Pulaski Academy
- Lake Hamilton
- Bentonville
- Fayetteville
- Little Rock Parkview
- Wynne
- Arkadelphia
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Conway
- Cabot
- Bentonville
- Fayetteville
CLASS 6A
- Pulaski Academy
- Lake Hamilton
- Greenwood
- Little Rock Catholic
- Little Rock Christian
CLASS 5A
- Little Rock Parkview
- Wynne
- Joe T. Robinson
- Shiloh Christian
- Farmington
CLASS 4A
- Arkadelphia
- Ashdown
- Malvern
- Warren
- Harding Academy
CLASS 3A
- Prescott
- Booneville
- Charleston
- Rison
- Gurdon
CLASS 2A
- Hazen
- Mount Ida
- Bigelow
- Marked Tree
- Carlisle