HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after three weeks

by Rex Nelson | Today at 3:04 p.m.
Bryant’s defender, Malachi Graham (right) interrupts a pass meant for Parkview’s running back, Cameron Settles (left) Friday night, September 9, 2022, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. More photos available at arkansasonline.com/910parkviewfb. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

The first three weeks of the high school football season are in the books, and Bryant finally was tested.

Our No. 1 overall team won again, but Little Rock Parkview gave the Hornets all they could handle before falling 20-10 Friday night at War Memorial Stadium. Parkview remains No. 1 in Class 5A.

In another big game, Lake Hamilton defeated Little Rock Christian, 34-19, to move up from No. 3 to No. 2 in Class 6A. Little Rock Christian falls from No. 2 to No. 5 in the classification.

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Conway
  3. Cabot
  4. Pulaski Academy
  5. Lake Hamilton
  6. Bentonville
  7. Fayetteville
  8. Little Rock Parkview
  9. Wynne
  10. Arkadelphia


CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Conway
  3. Cabot
  4. Bentonville
  5. Fayetteville


CLASS 6A

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. Lake Hamilton
  3. Greenwood
  4. Little Rock Catholic
  5. Little Rock Christian


CLASS 5A

  1. Little Rock Parkview
  2. Wynne
  3. Joe T. Robinson
  4. Shiloh Christian
  5. Farmington


CLASS 4A

  1. Arkadelphia
  2. Ashdown
  3. Malvern
  4. Warren
  5. Harding Academy


CLASS 3A

  1. Prescott
  2. Booneville
  3. Charleston
  4. Rison
  5. Gurdon


CLASS 2A

  1. Hazen
  2. Mount Ida
  3. Bigelow
  4. Marked Tree
  5. Carlisle
