Hot Springs Board condemns historic fieldhouse

The old Hot Springs High Fieldhouse has become a public health and safety hazard, according to the city's request to condemn the Orange Street property.

The Hot Springs Board of Directors adopted a resolution condemning the building at its Sept. 6 business meeting. Chief Building Official Mike Scott told the board Monolith Properties has done no work at the fieldhouse since acquiring it in 2017.

"No work has been done on it in years," he said.

The city sent Monolith numerous letters notifying it that the building is in violation of the city's property maintenance code. Scott said the city was unable to gain access to the inside but took photos through a window using the fire department's ladder truck. The Central Fire Station is adjacent to the fieldhouse.

"It's a beautiful wood structure inside and very well designed, but the wood's starting to rot because of the holes in the roof," he told the board. "It's gone all the way down to the floor, and the floor is rotten in many places.

Scott said one of the city’s biggest concerns was that part of the roof could collapse, as parts of it have fallen on the floor.

“It has quite a bit of sag in it in one place,” he said.

The Hot Springs High Trojans played the first basketball game there in 1951, and the high school held graduation ceremonies there from 1957 to 1963. The Garland County Historical Society said the high school moved to its current Emory Street location in 1968.

Monolith representative John Girolamo told the board in 2018 the company was working with Kim Hanke to renovate the building. Hanke told the board he planned to convert the historic gymnasium into a church with a warming and cooling center for people who are homeless. To support what he called the "Kingdome Project," sales seminars and other informational meetings would be held in the building.

They asked the board to sell them the vacant lot the city owned next to the fieldhouse, telling the board they needed it for parking for the Kingdome Project. City Manager Bill Burrough told the board earlier this month the two men are no longer working together.

"Mr. Girolamo did state the gentleman who had originally brought the plan to renovate the building, he was no longer in a contract with that person," he said. "It looks like what he came with a couple years ago didn't materialize ... I think condemnation would allow us to secure the building and make sure no one enters the building."

Scott told the board vagrants have been living inside.

"We showed (Girolamo) holes we needed filled because vagrants were going in and out of there," he said.

District 3 Director Marcia Dobbs-Smith said the building poses a risk to the adjacent former high school.

"My fear with it would be that structure would catch on fire and catch the historic high school on fire," she told the board.

Scott said demolishing the structure would be expensive, a cost Burrough said wasn't included in the planning and development department's unsafe structures demolition budget. Scott said the resolution may motivate the owner.

Condemnation notices aren't recorded at the circuit clerk's office until 30 days after the board adopts the enabling resolution, giving owners time to show the city their good faith.

A photo, courtesy of the Garland County Historical Society, shows the outside of the Hot Springs High Fieldhouse in 1967. - Submitted photo





