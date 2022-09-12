• Karen Bass, a Democratic representative from California, said in a statement that the break-in of her Los Angeles home in which two firearms were stolen is "unnerving and, unfortunately, it's something that far too many Angelenos have faced."

• Robert Lacey, royal historian and author, said "people are wondering about ... whether a corgi is going to be present" at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who owned nearly 30 corgis throughout her life and brought them with her during public appearances.

• Marvin Pinckney, a retired Army command sergeant major, said he's not a hero for running into a burning Enterprise, Ala., house to save two women because "it was just instinct to do the right thing."

• Brian Vollhardt, a former Fresno, Calif., elementary school principal, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and endangerment after being seen in a 30-second video pushing a 10-year-old autistic boy to the cafeteria floor in front of staff and other students, records show.

• Khari Sanford, 21, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for abducting a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband from their Madison, Wis., home at gunpoint in March 2020 and killing the couple in the school's arboretum.

• Taco Dibbits, the director general of the Amsterdam Rijksmuseum, said "The Girl with a Pearl Earring" and "The Milkmaid" -- two paintings from 17th-century Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer -- "radiate this simplicity, the stillness, his brilliant colors."

• Sonny Perdue, former two-term governor and U.S. agriculture secretary, while receiving a medallion of office and officially being named as chancellor of the University System of Georgia, said the state's "public colleges and universities open the door of opportunity for everyone and they provide great value to the state."

• Yousef Adi, a 36-year-old West Bank resident who works as a technician at Palestine TV, said he "did nothing except shout" at Israeli border police before he was beaten unconscious and detained by officers near the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

• Pope Francis, in remarks to the public in St. Peter's Square, asked for prayers as he begins a three-day "pilgrimage of peace" where he will gather with religious leaders "to dialogue as brothers, animated by the common desire for peace" in Kazakhstan.