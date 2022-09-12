Little Rock police: Female pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle

Little Rock police are investigating after a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday, according to authorities.

Officers responded to 8510 Scott Hamilton Drive on a report that a vehicle had hit a female pedestrian, according to a Monday release from the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers said medical personnel arrived at the scene and the victim was taken to the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences where she died from her injuries. The woman’s name wasn’t released.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident, the release said.

Accident reconstruction officers and the crime scene search unit were called to take photographs, collect evidence, and take measurements, according to the Police Department.

As of Monday, no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing, officers said.

The next of kin have not been notified, according to the release.