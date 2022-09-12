MASTER CLASS: Strengthening rotator cuff muscles can prevent a world of hurt





Way back in the '90s, I remember sitting in a kinesiology class, learning about the rotator cuff for the first time. The whole structure seemed wildly complex, with four different muscles acting together to support a wide range of movement patterns.

There was a lot going on that was not obvious from the surface.

My sense is that most people view the rotator cuff in the same way, so I'll shed a little light on this important muscle group this week. Plus, I have an exercise that addresses one of the key movement patterns supported by the rotator cuff.

In simple terms, the rotator cuff muscles hold the upper arm (humerous) into the shoulder joint. Because there is very little supportive bone structure around the shoulder, these muscles are critical for providing mobility, but also for protecting the shoulder from injury.

This is a unique arrangement in the human body, as other major joint types (hinge, pivot, etc.) generally include significantly more bone structure, making them more stable. The ball and socket design of the shoulder joint is great for providing maximum mobility, but it is susceptible to injury because of the lack of supporting bone.

Thus, the rotator cuff muscles are required to contribute significantly to overall joint integrity.

These four muscles (subscapularis, teres minor, supraspinatus and infraspinatus) are relatively small, but they work together in an interconnected patchwork to support shoulder movement in any direction. I won't go into the primary movement pattern for each individual rotator cuff muscle, but know they are all important.

As we age, the larger muscle around the shoulder (deltoid) becomes weaker. Because our demand for shoulder movement remains, a weakening of the deltoid places additional demands on the rotator cuff muscles. This is the time when rotator cuff injury risk is the highest, because the individual (generally in the 50s and 60s) remains active but no longer has the support of a strong, well-developed deltoid.

So, the most commonly needed defense against rotator cuff injury is often achieved through strengthening the deltoid. Overhead press exercises, lateral raises and one-arm rows are just a few exercises that address one or more areas of the deltoid. Beyond that, specific rotator cuff exercises can also be beneficial.

This week's exercise is a good example of a controlled, safe rotator cuff exercise that strengthens external rotation of the shoulder. The Shoulder W-Raise is appropriate for all fitness levels, but very light resistance should be used for this delicate movement.

1. Select a very light pair of dumbbells and adjust an incline bench to 45 degrees.

2. Position yourself face down on the incline bench while holding a dumbbell in each hand.

3. Bend both elbows to 90 degrees.

4. Slowly raise the elbows laterally (to the side of your shoulders) while keeping the dumbbells parallel with them.

5. As the elbows reach shoulder height, pause for a second, then slowly lower back to the starting position while maintaining the elbow bend at 90 degrees throughout.

6. Perform two sets of 12 repetitions.

This is the type of exercise often prescribed in physical therapy for a patient with a rotator cuff injury. But it's equally beneficial for injury prevention, and I like to do these kinds of stabilization exercises at least once a week. Enjoy!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column 20 years ago at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

vballtop@aol.com



