



• Jennifer Hudson, Sherri Shepherd and Karamo Brown of "Queer Eye" fame are joining a daytime TV lineup that includes talk-variety series "The View" and "Dr. Phil." The producers behind Shepherd's and Hudson's shows express confidence that their respective hosts have the right touch. "What we've learned in our short time together is how much the audience loves Jennifer and how much she loves the audience," executive producer Mary Connelly said. "One of the things that will make the show stand out is her interactions with the audience." David Perler, executive producer and showrunner for "Sherri," said Shepherd's experience, including her tenure as a co-host on "The View" and subbing for Wendy Williams, is a big advantage. "At the root of it -- which is just who Sherri is -- is always going to be the comedic element. ... She's still going out there and doing stand-up," Perler said. Brown, whose entry is from the production team behind "Maury," has said he wants to "connect with people from all walks of life" and plans to discuss issues including infidelity, race and parenting. "The Jennifer Hudson Show" and "Sherri" debut today."Karamo" starts Sept. 19.

• A sexual assault complaint has been filed against Puerto Rican pop star Ricky Martin, who recently sued his nephew over what he said were false allegations of sexual abuse. The complaint was filed Friday at a police precinct in San Juan, police spokesman Edward Ramirez told The Associated Press Saturday. Information including who filed the complaint and details of the allegations are not public, given the nature of the complaint. A person who was not authorized to speak about the case confirmed that Martin's nephew, Dennis Sanchez Martin, filed the complaint. The person said the complaint does not automatically trigger an arrest because the alleged incident is not recent, adding that police will investigate and determine whether charges are warranted. Sanchez requested a restraining order against Martin in July, but a judge archived the case after Sanchez admitted under oath that he had never been sexually assaulted by Martin. Flavia Fernandez, a spokeswoman for Martin, told the AP that his legal team is evaluating the situation and not issuing public comment for now.





Sherri Shepherd poses on the set of the new daytime talk show "Sherri" on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 in New York. The show will premiere Sept. 12. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)







Ricky Martin poses for a portrait in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Jan. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File)





