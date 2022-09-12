NFL Capsules

BROWNS 26,

PANTHERS 24

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Rookie Cade York kicked a go-ahead 58-yard field goal with 8 seconds left, Kareem Hunt scored two touchdowns and Cleveland spoiled Baker Mayfield's bid for vengeance by beating Carolina.

Nick Chubb ran for 141 yards and Hunt had 70 total yards from scrimmage as the Browns won their season opener for the first time since 2004.

Mayfield overcame a slow start by leading the Panthers back from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit by running for a 7-yard touchdown and finding Robbie Anderson for a 75-yard touchdown strike. He then led the Panthers on a 64-yard drive in seven plays to set up Eddy Pineiro's go-ahead field goal with 1:13 left in the game.

Jacoby Brissett, filling in for suspended Browns star Deshaun Watson, completed passes for 13 yards to Donovan Peoples-Jones and 9 yards to Amari Cooper to set up York's winning kick, the longest for the franchise since 1984.

Mayfield, who spent four seasons with Cleveland prior to being traded in July, finished 16 of 27 for 235 yards.

The Browns harassed Mayfield for most of the game, sacking him four times and tipping five passes at the line of scrimmage.

CHARGERS 24,

RAIDERS 19

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Justin Herbert threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, Khalil Mack had three sacks in his Chargers debut and Los Angeles defeated Las Vegas to spoil Josh McDaniels' first game as head coach.

The game was a rematch of last season's finale, which Las Vegas won on a field goal in the final seconds of overtime to knock the Chargers out of a playoff spot.

Herbert completed 26 of 34 passes and had a 129.4 passer rating despite Keenan Allen leaving with a hamstring injury in the first half and Mike Williams not having a catch until the fourth quarter.

Derek Carr was 22 of 37 for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns but was picked off three times. He connected 10 times with former Fresno State teammate Davante Adams, who was acquired from Green Bay in the offseason. Adams had 141 receiving yards, including a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

All three of Herbert's TDs went to players added during the offseason. Fullback Zander Horvath, a seventh-round pick, and DeAndre Carter scored in the second quarter to give the Chargers a 17-3 lead at halftime.

RAVENS 24, JETS 9

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes, including two to Devin Duvernay, and Baltimore rolled past New York.

Jackson went 17 of 30 for 213 yards, including a TD to Rashod Bateman, and an interception. The performance came hours after ESPN reported that Jackson turned down a five-year extension offer worth more than $250 million.

Baltimore General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement Friday that the sides would keep working on an extension after the season. Jackson, entering his fifth-year option on his rookie deal, gave the Ravens some more to consider.

Jackson didn't run much on Sunday, just 17 yards rushing on six carries, but he didn't need to because the Jets' offense struggled to get anything going.

Joe Flacco, starting against the team whom he helped win a Super Bowl, was ineffective and wasn't helped by a few drops and lousy pass protection. He went 37 of 59 for 307 yards and a touchdown and an interception -- and the fans at MetLife Stadium chanted backup Mike White's name a few times in the second half.

Flacco started in place of Zach Wilson, who's out until at least Week 4 while recovering from a bone bruise and a torn meniscus.

COMMANDERS 28,

JAGUARS 22

LANDOVER, Md. -- Carson Wentz bounced back from throwing interceptions on consecutive plays early in the fourth quarter, completing his third and fourth touchdowns to give Washington a comeback victory against Jacksonville.

It was his first four-TD game since the day he tore the ACL in his left knee while with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. And it came with former Eagles Coach Doug Pederson on the sideline in charge of the Jaguars for the first time.

Wentz connected with Terry McLaurin on a 49-yard TD and then hit rookie Jahan Dotson in the end zone from 24 yards out to put the Commanders ahead with 1:46 left after they squandered an early lead. Wentz engineered a 13-play, 90-yard drive that kept him from losing to the Jaguars in consecutive games following a similar two-turnover effort in Week 18 last year with the Indianapolis Colts.

He finished 27 of 41 for 313 yards and produced enough points to make up for two bad mistakes on the interceptions.

Jaguars second-year QB Trevor Lawrence was intercepted with 1:10 to go, ending any chance of a comeback by the team that was last in the league each of the past two seasons. Lawrence was 24 of 42 for 275 yards, a touchdown pass to James Robinson and the pick. Robinson also ran for a touchdown.

CHIEFS 44,

CARDINALS 21

PHOENIX -- Patrick Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns, lifting Kansas City to an impressive road win over Arizona.

The game was never in doubt after the opening minutes, with Mahomes picking apart the Cardinals' defense with his usual array of good decisions and deft passing touch. The quarterback was playing his first NFL game against Kliff Kingsbury, who coached Mahomes in college at Texas Tech and now leads the Cardinals.

The student put on quite a show for his mentor: The 2018 MVP threw three touchdown passes on Kansas City's first three drives.

Tight end Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. It was his 30th career game with at least 100 yards receiving. Clyde Edwards-Helaire hauled in two touchdown passes.

Kansas City outgained Arizona 488 yards to 282. Mahomes completed 30 of 39 passes.

The onslaught started in a hurry.

Kansas City jumped out to a 7-0 lead on the opening drive, capping an 11-play, 75-yard march with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Kelce. The Chiefs pushed ahead 14-0 later in the first on a nifty play from Mahomes, who threw an underhanded shovel pass to Edwards-Helaire for the 3-yard score.

VIKINGS 23,

PACKERS 7

MINNEAPOLIS -- Justin Jefferson started his third season with Minnesota by smashing rival Green Bay for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns, giving new Coach Kevin O'Connell his first victory.

After accumulating the most receiving yards (3,016) in a player's first two years in the NFL, Jefferson set an all-time Vikings receiving record with 158 yards in the first half against a stacked Packers defense.

Kirk Cousins completed 23 of 32 passes for 277 yards without a turnover, targeting Jefferson on more than a third of his throws and keeping the Packers on their heels for most of the afternoon.

Aaron Rodgers' first game without Davante Adams was a struggle, and the three-time defending NFC North champion Packers fell flat in their opener for the second consecutive season. Last year, they deftly rebounded from a 38-3 defeat by New Orleans, but a repeat will require some new wide receivers to quickly emerge in rhythm with Rodgers.

The Packers are going to need a healthy offensive line for once, too, after they played most of the second half with three backups.

EAGLES 38,

LIONS 35

DETROIT -- Jalen Hurts accounted for 333 yards and a touchdown and A.J. Brown had a career-high-tying 155 yards receiving in his Philadelphia debut, a win over Detroit.

The Eagles scored 24 points in the second quarter and had a 17-point lead in the fourth that was cut to three when Jared Goff threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark with 3:51 left.

Philadelphia sealed the win with Miles Sanders' 24-yard run on third-and-2 from the Eagles 27 just before the two-minute warning and Hurts' sneak that converted a fourth-and-1 from the Detroit 40 with 50 seconds left.

Sanders finished with 96 yards rushing and was one of three Philadelphia running backs to score.

The Lions started strong, opening the game with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive and forcing Philadelphia to turn it over on downs.

Hurts, though, proved to be too tough to stop on the ground and through the air.

He ran 17 times, one short of his career high, for 90 yards and a 1-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. The third-year quarterback was 18 of 32 for 243 yards, including a 54-yard pass to Brown that set up Jake Elliott's 23-yard field goal that gave Philadelphia a 24-14 lead at halftime.

DOLPHINS 20,

PATRIOTS 7

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Tua Tagovailoa passed for 270 yards and a touchdown and Miami provided an early look at its ability to contend in the AFC East by beating Bill Belichick and New England.

Second-year receiver Jaylen Waddle scored the Dolphins' first offensive touchdown of the 2022 season, taking a fourth-down pass from Tagovailoa into the end zone for a 42-yard score. Waddle caught four passes for 69 yards.

Tyreek Hill, making his Miami Dolphins debut after the team traded for him during the offseason, led Miami's receivers with eight receptions for 94 yards.

Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones threw for 213 yards with a touchdown and interception. Running back Ty Montgomery caught the Patriots' only touchdown of the game. Damien Harris led New England's rushers with 48 yards on nine carries.

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland made an immediate impact to start what is expected to be a breakout season.

On the Patriots' opening drive, Holland intercepted Jones' pass, which was intended for DeVante Parker, the former Dolphins receiver who was traded to the Patriots. Parker was working one on one against cornerback Xavien Howard, who tipped the pass away from Parker and into Holland's hands.

COLTS 20,

TEXANS 20, OT

HOUSTON -- Matt Ryan rallied Indianapolis in the fourth quarter to force overtime against Houston in his Colts debut, but neither team could score on two overtime possessions each.

The Texans led 20-3 entering the fourth quarter in coach Lovie Smith's debut, but Ryan led three successive scoring drives, culminating with his 15-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pittman with 1:54 remaining.

Indianapolis got the ball back with 1:19 left in regulation but was forced to punt -- a sign of things to come in the extra period.

Ryan, playing his first game for Indy after 14 seasons with Atlanta, finished with 352 yards passing and a touchdown. Rushing champion Jonathan Taylor finished with 161 yards and a touchdown.

Davis Mills threw for 240 yards and two scores.

The Texans were outscored 62-3 in two losses to the Colts last season. They looked great through three quarters Sunday.

The Colts trailed by 10 and were driving in the third quarter when Ryan fumbled a bad snap, and it was recovered by Christian Kirksey. The Texans cashed in on the error when Mills found a wide-open O.J. Howard for a 22-yard touchdown to make it 20-3.

BEARS 19, 49ERS 10

CHICAGO -- Justin Fields threw for two second-half touchdowns, Eddie Jackson set up a TD with an interception and Chicago gave Matt Eberflus a win in his head coaching debut, beating San Francisco.

Fields shook off a rough first half, throwing a 51-yard TD to Dante Pettis in the third quarter and connecting with Equanimeous St. Brown for an 18-yarder early in the fourth to put Chicago on top 13-10. Jackson then picked off Trey Lance near midfield for his first interception since 2019 and returned the ball to the 21. That led to a 6-yard touchdown run by Khalil Herbert, making it 19-10.

The Bears got called for an unusual penalty near the end of the first half, when their holder got flagged for bringing out a towel to dry a small area of the field ahead of a field goal try. The 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty wiped out a scoring opportunity and forced Chicago to punt.

Fields was 8 of 17 for 121 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Lance, drafted eight spots ahead of Fields, completed 13 of 28 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown.