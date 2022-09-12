GOLF Fassi finishes 3rd in LPGA

Ally Ewing ra n off f ive straight birdies on the back nine and closed with a 7-under 65 to hold off Xiyu Lin and win the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour’s return to Cincinnati. Ewing now has three career wins, one in each of the last three years, though she came into this tournament without a top-10 finish all year. The 29-year-old American played bogey-free on a rain-softened course and was pushed to the very end by Lin, who birdied two of her last three holes for a 65. Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi of Mexico had a 71 and finished alone in third, her best LPGA finish. Lin started the final round two shots behind and made up ground quickly with a pair of birdies. Ewing took the lead with an 8-foot birdie on the par-4 13th, made a 10-foot birdie on the next hole, hit wedge to 8 feet for birdie on the par-5 15th and then made her fifth in a row on the 16th after Lin also had birdied.

Harrington wins in St. Louis

Padraig Harrington built a comfortable lead and even a few mistakes at the end couldn’t keep him from winning the Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis for his third title this year on the PGA Tour Champions. Harrington had seven birdies in a closing round of 3-under 68 for a one-shot victory over Y.E. Yang (66) at Norwood Hill Golf Club. Steve Stricker, who started one shot behind Harrington, caught him when the Irishman took double bogey on the par-3 fourth hole. Both made birdie on the fifth, but that was the last birdie Stricker made. He finished with 13 pars for a 69 to finish third. Bernhard Langer had a 70 and finished fourth.

Lowry first at BMW

Shane Lowry tapped in for birdie at the 18th hole and then had to wait and see if Rory McIlroy could produce something special to force a playoff at Wentworth in Virginia Water, England. McIlroy gave himself a chance and the crowd cheered as his long eagle putt on the final hole crept slowly toward the cup, only to stop less than an inch short. McIlroy crouched down, staring at the ball in disbelief, while Lowry hugged his caddie in the scorer’s tent to celebrate a one-shot victory at the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday. It was Lowry’s first win since the British Open at 2019 and came after a bogey-free performance over three days at Wentworth.

BASKETBALL Wilson, Aces handle Sun

A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 11 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 67-64 on Sunday in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals in Las Vegas. The Aces staved off a late run by the Sun, who nearly erased a seven-point deficit with 1:24 left when Alyssa Thomas hit back-to-back shots to pull Connecticut within three. But DeWanna Bonner’s desperation three-point attempt to tie the game fell short as time expired. Chelsea Gray finished with 21 points for Las Vegas, while Jackie Young chipped in 11 as the franchise won their first WNBA Finals game in franchise history. They had been swept in 2008 when the team was in San Antonio and lost in three games in 2020. After squandering a first-quarter lead, and allowing the Sun to control the second and carry momentum in the third, the Aces outscored Connecticut 13-3 to close the third quarter and seize momentum for the final period before a frenzied record sold out gathering of 10,135.

U.S. earns a bronze medal

USA Basketball didn’t head home from AmeriCup empty-handed. Gary Clark scored 18 points, and the U.S. rallied in the final minutes to top Canada 84-80 in the bronze-medal game on Sunday. The Americans went on a 26-10 run over a 7-minute stretch of the final quarter, turning what was a 63-56 deficit into an 82-73 lead. It was the ninth time in 11 appearances at AmeriCup — the championship of the FIBA Americas region — that the U.S. captured a medal. The Americans have won gold seven times, silver once and now have a bronze. Canada was seeking a seventh medal in 19 appearances at the event.

BASEBALL Former pitcher dies in crash

Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. Varvaro, 37, was an officer for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He played baseball at St. John’s University in New York City before a six-year career in the majors as a relief pitcher with the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox.