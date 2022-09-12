Oklahoma Baptist topped on wet day





MONTICELLO -- The University of Arkansas at Monticello football team played its home opener of the 2022 football season on a soaking wet game day, beating Oklahoma Baptist University 40-17.

UAM improved to 2-0 overall and in Great American Conference play. OBU came out of the gate strong. That was until the Boll Weevils turned on the jets for the rest of the match.

On offense, quarterback Demilon Brown went 8-of-22 on passing plays for 103 yards and two touchdowns. He threw touchdown passes to Lacedric Smith and Jordan Mansfield.

Although he did not score himself, Isaiah Cross led UAM in receiving with two for 38 total yards. His longest of the night went for a 28-yard gain. On the ground, Jonero Scott's 17 carries for 129 yards led the team, but Brown was a close second with 112 yards on 11 attempts.

Defensively, Kaytron Allen led the way with eight tackles with seven solo stops. Marquise McKnight led the night in extra point attempts, going 2-2.

"We are excited about outcome," Weevils Coach Hud Jackson said. "Our players and coaches work extremely hard and I am so proud of them. So grateful for our fans and for how hard our athletic staff worked for our home opener. Lots of players got some productive reps. On to the next one. We are 0 & 0! Eat 'em up!"

UAM will face Henderson State University at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 in Arkadelphia.



