OPINION | A WORD: Sneaky little game tries to take Arkansans back to school

Here in the principal's office at the little game, I was surprised to learn that everybody didn't immediately remember the old movie "Freebie and the Bean." And yet you still knew the Sept. 5 answer was "freebie."
So, no demerits for anyone.
But let's play a slightly easier game of Obfuscation.
Today's verb and/or noun has six letters.
? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?
The word means ...
◼️ Any one of the four faculties of a medieval university.
◼️ To discipline.
◼️ A group of scholars who share belief in a doctrine or method, or who share allegiance to the same teacher.
◼️ A group of artists under a common influence.
◼️ A number of aquatic animals swimming together.
◼️ A building or room used for training or education.
◼️ A program with classes that might or might not be classy.
◼️ An institution providing advanced or basic education.
I'll print the answer Sept. 19, but feel free to email if you can't wait for affirmation.
Email:
cstorey@adgnewsroom.com