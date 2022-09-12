OPINION | A WORD: Sneaky little game tries to take Arkansans back to school





Here in the principal's office at the little game, I was surprised to learn that everybody didn't immediately remember the old movie "Freebie and the Bean." And yet you still knew the Sept. 5 answer was "freebie."

So, no demerits for anyone.

But let's play a slightly easier game of Obfuscation.

Today's verb and/or noun has six letters.

? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ Any one of the four faculties of a medieval university.

◼️ To discipline.

◼️ A group of scholars who share belief in a doctrine or method, or who share allegiance to the same teacher.

◼️ A group of artists under a common influence.

◼️ A number of aquatic animals swimming together.

◼️ A building or room used for training or education.

◼️ A program with classes that might or might not be classy.

◼️ An institution providing advanced or basic education.

I'll print the answer Sept. 19, but feel free to email if you can't wait for affirmation.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com







