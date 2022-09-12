100 years ago

Sept. 12, 1922

HOT SPRINGS -- Augustus Lane, aged 9, tonight is at the Leo N. Levi hospital, a victim of acute alcoholism, and his condition is regarded as critical. This morning at 9 o'clock he left the home of his parents to visit his grandparents. Later in the day he was found on a hill near the home, unconscious. A chemical analysis will be made.

50 years ago

Sept. 12, 1972

• The North Little Rock City Council Monday night directed City Attorney John T. Harmon in a voice note to "investigate the feasibility" of building a 100,000-seat stadium in the city and financing it with revenue bonds. "You have to buy a scholarship to buy one ticket" at the Razorback games at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium, said Dr. Woodrow E. Phipps, the alderman who sponsored the motion said. The purpose of a city-owned stadium would be "so we won't have to pay exorbitant prices," Dr. Phipps said.

25 years ago

Sept. 12, 1997

• Loft apartments are coming to the River Market District. Fred Gray, executive vice president of Moses-Nosari Real Estate, announced Thursday that a $1.5 million mixed-use development -- meaning retail and residential use -- of two historical buildings in the district will include six loft-style apartments. The project for the turn-of-the-century buildings on the south side of the 300 block of East Markham Street will be known as Market Row, Gray said. When a partnership called Market Row LLC bought the buildings on East Markham Street several years ago, there was speculation that loft apartments would be built. However, at the time it didn't appear to be economically feasible to create them, Gray said Thursday.

10 years ago

Sept. 12, 2012

• A Little Rock man was killed in an early morning accident on Interstate 630 after his vehicle was struck by a wheel that came flying from across the road. According to Arkansas State Police, investigators are focused on a wheel and tire that "disengaged" from a westbound vehicle near the I-630 and Pine Street exit, flew into the eastbound lanes and struck the windshield of a Hyundai about 7:04 a.m. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Peter Gee, 52, of 1715 Calgary Trail, was pronounced dead at the scene.