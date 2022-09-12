Police: 19-year-old dead after Jonesboro shooting

A Jonesboro teen died in surgery after officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound on Saturday evening, according to police.

Officers were responding to a call about a man laying in the road just before 8 p.m. on Saturday when they found Derrick Leonard, 19, in the 1100 block of Links Circle, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Police Department.

Authorities said officers tried to help the man and transported him to a local hospital quickly, but he died during surgery.

The shooting is still under investigation.

The Jonesboro Police Department asked that anyone with information about the homicide to call CrimeStoppers at (870) 935-STOP.