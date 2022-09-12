Prep Sports Roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Fayetteville wins Tulsa tournament

Fayetteville remained undefeated and knocked off Jenks, Okla., 25-18, 26-24, 25-21 to win the Tulsa Bishop Kelley Tournament of Champions in high school volleyball Saturday.

The Lady Purple Bulldogs (8-0) also defeated host Bishop Kelley 25-17, 19-25, 25-13, 25-16 in the semifinals. They also beat Bishop Kelley 25-20, 28-26, 25-23 in a match that was finished from late August. That match was suspended because of a fire alarm, but finished on Saturday with Fayetteville up 25-24 in the second set.

Florida State commit Kennedy Phelan was named tournament's Most Valuable Player. She finished with eight kills and 35 assists in the semifinal win. Brooke Rockwell and Regan Harp joined Phelan on the all-tournament team.

Maddie Lafata led the attack with 15 kills in the finals, while Harp added 10. Ashley Ruff also contributed 15 digs. Rockwell hammered 19 kills in the semifinal win.

CROSS COUNTRY

Bentonville teams earn titles

Bentonville came away with the boys and girls Green Division titles Saturday during the Forest Park XC Festival in St. Louis.

The duo of Haley Loewe and Madison Galindo led the Lady Tigers, who were the only Arkansas team in a race that featured schools from five states. Bentonville placed all five runners in the top 18 and finished with 53 points to 71 for second-place Wildwood (Mo.) Lafayette, while Owasso, Okla., was a distant third with 135 points in a race that fe

Loewe, a junior transfer from Wisconsin, notched a third-place finish with a time of 19 minutes, 19.7 seconds, while Galindo, the defending Class 6A state champion, finished behind her teammate at 19:24.8. Freshman Everly O'Daniel was next, finishing 11th at 20:05, followed by Ember Chariton (17th, 20:33.1) and Hannah Hansen (18th, 20:35.1).

In the boys division, Bentonville had its top five runners finish among the top 14 and finished with 45 points. Springfield Kickapoo was a distant second with 79, followed by Kansas City Rockhurst with 107 and host St. Louis University High with 132.

Senior Thomas Henry fueled the Tigers' strong showing as he finished fourth, crossing the finish line in 16:28.7, while junior James American Horse took ninth at 16:36.7. Eli Seavey (16:39.3) and Matthew Shelly (16:43.3) were 11th and 12th, respectively, followed by Owen Kelley (14th, 16:49.9).

RESULTS

ELKINS INVITATIONAL

BOYS

Class 6A

TEAM SCORES 1. Springdale Har-Ber 33; 2. Bentonville West 44; 3. Bentonville 78; 4. Fayetteville 89; 5. Rogers Heritage 128; 6. Springdale 133.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Jonathan Mendez, Har-Ber, 16:34.34; 2. James Eslick, Har-Ber, 16:34.37; 3. Mason Ivy, West, 17:04.22; 4. Jesus Ponce, Har-Ber, 17:22.94; 5. Sam Gerhardt, West, 17:38.06; 6. David Marsh, Fayetteville, 17:48.53; 7. Brandon Ramos, Springdale, 17:49.55; 8. Caleb Morris, West, 17:50.00; 9. Carter Beasley, Bentonville, 17:50.15; 10. Grant TeBeest, Har-Ber, 17:53.21.

Class 4A/5A

TEAM SCORES 1. Siloam Springs 37; 2. Pea Ridge 48; 3. Van Buren 55; 4. Farmington 122; 5. Berryville 146; 6. Gentry 183; 7. Huntsville 186; 8. Prairie Grove 188.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Parker Brown, Van Buren, 17:05.33; 2. Inertia Mugethi, Farmington, 1408 17:14.54; 3. Grandon Grant, Pea Ridge, 17:26.63; 4. Tian Grant, Pea Ridge, 17:27.89; 5. Nathan Hawbaker, Siloam Springs, 17:37.55; 6. Levi Fox, Siloam Springs, 17:46.37; 7. Wilson Cunningham, Siloam Springs, 17:57.89; 8. Troy Ferguson, Pea Ridge, 18:14.21; 9. Wesley Wilson, Gravette, 18:16.01; 10. Tommy Seitz, Siloam Springs, 18:21.32.

Class 1A/3A

TEAM SCORES 1. Providence Academy 33; 2. Ozark Catholic 53; 3. Green Forest 97; 4. Kingston 115; 5. Founders Classical Academy 117; 6. West Fork 119; 7. Thaden School 187; 8. Elkins 196.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Nicholas Wheeler, Founders, 17:56.33; 2. Jacen Heiner, Haas Hall-Bentonville, 18:02.51; 3. Caleb Ryan, Providence, 18:08.69; 4. Peyton Jones, Scranton, 18:15.53; 5. Ethan Maline, Providence, 18:23.21; 6. Arauny Reyes, Green Forest, 18:30.20; 7. Isaac Pohlmeier, Ozark Catholic, 18:43.79; 8. Ben Jones, Providence, 18:48.68; 9. Josh Cooper, Kingston, 18:52.43; 10. Ben Siemens, Providence Classical Christian - #2035 19:04.13

GIRLS

Class 6A

TEAM SCORES 1. Bentonville West 28; 2. Bentonville 65*; 3. Springdale Har-Ber 65; 4. Rogers Heritage 100; 5. Springdale 109; 6. Van Buren 128.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Calie Love, Har-Ber, 20:45.84; 2. Maria Hurtado, Heritage, 20:59.10; 3. Kendall Lindsey, West, 21:04.59; 4. Ivette Garcia, West, 21:05.34; 5. Passion Perez, Har-Ber, 21:14.52; 6. Marilyn Sanabria, West, 21:14.73; 7. Shelby Fischer, West, 21:14.83; 8. Brittney Prime, West, 21:29.13; 9. Elizabeth Decker, West, 21:33.51; 10. Brightyn Gulbransen, Bentonville, 21:37.02.

Class 4A/5A

TEAM SCORES 1. Gravette 34; 2. Van Buren 46; 3. Pea Ridge 102*; 4. Shiloh Christian 102; 5. Siloam Springs 113; 6. Prairie Grove 116.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Julia Whorton, Gravette, 20:05.19; 2. Aubree Wille, Van Buren, 20:14.34; 3. Averie Dunn, Huntsville, 20:36.57; 4. RyLee Raines, Pea Ridge, 21:10.59; 5. Katie Ditch, Shiloh, 22:28.05; 6. Audrey Houghton, Gravette, 22:55.62; 7. Anna Kedrowski, Gravette, 23:03.03; 8. Keira Ralph, Gravette, 23:18.87; 9. Faith Harris, Siloam Springs, 23:22.23; 10. Abbigail McCarty, Van Buren, 23:27.48.

Class 1A/3A

TEAM SCORES 1. Kingston 15

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1. Makenzie Greenlee, West Fork, 21:30.15; 2. Viola Kelley, West Fork, 21:44.64; 3. Molly Weilert, Haas Hall-Fayetteville, 21:50.22; 4. Addison Couch, Elkins, 23:25.11; 5. Aslyn Cooper, Kingston, 23:25.26; 6. Lakyn Shofner, Elkins, 23:30.60; 7. Lila Hartness, Kingston, 23:31.59; 8. Trinity Triska, Mansfield, 23:59.58; 9. Adelaide Ledbetter, Founders, 24:16.68; 10. Callie Edgmon, Kingston, 24:16.98.

* -- won sixth runner tiebreaker to earn higher place