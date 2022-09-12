Resolution goes for JP approval

A resolution approving the Sherrill Fire Department to absorb the Wright-Pastoria Fire Department will be sent to the Jefferson County Quorum Court after committee members approved it on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, during a Quorum Court committee meeting, Eddie Anderson, who is the chief of the Altheimer Volunteer Fire Department, said the Wright-Pastoria Fire Department had gone through several fire chiefs and had not provided any training for its staff and had neglected its equipment.

According to county officials, on June 12, the Pastoria Volunteer Fire Department's board of directors met to discuss the matter of the vacant fire chief's position and the status of the fire department.

The board voted and supported the move to have the Wright-Pastoria Volunteer Fire Department absorbed into the Sherrill Fire Department, including control of all equipment, buildings, property and finances, past, present and future.

A public meeting was held on July 8 at the Wright Fire Station with 28 people in attendance. A unanimous vote in favor of the merger was recorded, according to county officials. A second public meeting was held at Sherrill City Hall on Aug. 4 with 12 community members who also unanimously approved the merger.

The action plan includes transferring bank account and other assets from the Wright-Pastoria department to the Sherrill department. Repairs to the trucks and building will also begin.

In other county business, several appropriations will be sent to the full quorum court.

The Jefferson County Road Department requested a supplement appropriation in the amount of $893,000 to finish up roads that are currently being worked on as well as future road projects.

An appropriation ordinance to increase county travel allowance for use of privately-owned motor vehicles while traveling on official business for Jefferson County will be sent to the full quorum court.

If approved, effective Sept. 15, 2022, the travel allowance would increase to 62.5 cents per mile. According to a news release from the Internal Revenue Service, on June 9, the IRS announced an increase in the optional standard rate for the final six months of 2022 of 62.5 cents per mile.

The new rates became effective on July 1 in recognition of the recent gasoline price increases.

Justice of the Peace Alfred Carroll made a motion to add $200,000 from the American Rescue Plan to Special Projects for establishing a covid-19 student mental health program but the motion was tabled.

Carroll explained the need for the item was to establish a committee to oversee the process of providing counseling to young people who have suffered from the pandemic.