Saints get going late, foil Falcons





ATLANTA -- A new coach. A bunch of guys coming back from injuries. A 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

None of it flustered the New Orleans Saints, who pulled off a stunning comeback Sunday.

Wil Lutz kicked a 51-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining after Jameis Winston guided a pair of lighting-quick touchdown drives, giving the Saints a 27-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Dennis Allen's coaching debut.

"It was exciting," Winston said with a smile. "We've just got to find a way to get there quicker."

After struggling offensively through most of the season opener, the Saints finally found their rhythm.

Winston threw for 269 yards after going down last season on Halloween with a knee injury. Michael Thomas hauled in a pair of fourth-quarter TD passes in his first game since the 2020 season, having missed an entire campaign with complications from an ankle injury.

And Lutz delivered at the end, showing he's fully recovered from a core issue that kept him out for all of 2021.

"I'm happy with our resilience," Winston said. "We never gave up."

Winston hooked up with Thomas on touchdown passes of 3 and 9 yards. The Saints converted one two-point try, but failed on the other, leaving the Falcons clinging to a 26-24 lead.

New Orleans got the ball back one more time, taking over at its own 20 with 48 seconds remaining and no timeouts.

No problem.

Winston connected on a 40-yard pass to Jarvis Landry and a 17-yarder to Juwan Johnson to set up Lutz's winning field goal.

A personal foul on the Saints gave the Falcons a chance to pull out the victory, but Younghoe Koo's 63-yard field goal attempt was blocked as the clock ran out.

It was a stirring start to the Allen era.

Sean Payton, who coached the team for 15 years and led New Orleans to its lone Super Bowl title, surprisingly stepped down after last season.

His defensive coordinator got the job, even though Allen's first head coaching stint resulted in a record of 8-28 with the Raiders in 2012-14.

Make it 9-28.

"I hope they're not all like that," Allen said. "Look, our team is tough and gritty. That's what I love about 'em. That's exactly the way they played in this game. It wasn't perfect. We've got a ton of things to clean up."

The Falcons, who have seemingly never recovered from squandering a 28-3 lead in the 2017 Super Bowl, added another meltdown to their resume in their first game of the post-Matt Ryan era.

Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for a career-high 120 yards, including a 5-yard scoring burst, and Marcus Mariota made his first start since 2019 as Ryan's replacement.

Mariota threw for 215 yards and added 72 on the ground, highlight by a 2-yard touchdown run.

But in the end, the Falcons let what seemed like a sure victory get away.

"You guys wrote our obituary back in May and you'll continue to write our obituary," Coach Arthur Smith grumbled to reporters. "Who cares? We've got 16 games to learn from this and get better."

Winston was sacked four times by a team that had a league-low 18 sacks a year ago. He passed for just 24 yards in the first half, but made all the throws when it really counted.

Landry had seven catches for 114 yards, and Thomas finished with five catches for 57 yards.

"It was a blessing to be back out there with the guys," said Thomas, who had an NFL-record 149 receptions in 2019 but was playing just his eighth game since then.

New Orleans70317--27

Atlanta31373--26

First quarter

Atl--FG Koo 54, 10:40.

NO--Hill 11 run (Lutz kick), 5:44.

Second quarter

Atl--Patterson 5 run (Koo kick), 12:12.

Atl--FG Koo 50, 1:06.

Atl--FG Koo 40, :00.

Third quarter

NO--FG Lutz 49, 9:15.

Atl--Mariota 2 run (Koo kick), 6:49.

Fourth quarter

Atl--FG Koo 27, 12:41.

NO--Thomas 3 pass from Winston (Olave pass from Winston), 11:12.

NO--Thomas 9 pass from Winston (run failed), 3:38.

NO--FG Lutz 51, :19.

A--70,078.

NOAtl

First downs1826

Total Net Yards385416

Rushes-yards19-15138-201

Passing234215

Punt Returns1-123-42

Kickoff Returns0-00-0

Interceptions Ret.0-00-0

Comp-Att-Int23-34-020-33-0

Sacked-Yards Lost4-350-0

Punts5-54.44-45.0

Fumbles-Lost1-13-2

Penalties-Yards8-998-55

Time of Possession26:1633:44

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--New Orleans, Hill 4-81, Kamara 9-39, Ingram 4-22, Winston 2-9. Atlanta, Patterson 22-120, Mariota 12-72, A.Williams 2-7, D.Williams 2-2.

PASSING--New Orleans, Winston 23-34-0-269. Atlanta, Mariota 20-33-0-215.

RECEIVING--New Orleans, Landry 7-114, Thomas 5-57, Olave 3-41, Kamara 3-7, Johnson 2-43, Harty 1-4, Hill 1-2, Ingram 1-1. Atlanta, London 5-74, Zaccheaus 4-49, Hodge 3-38, Patterson 3-16, Pitts 2-19, A.Williams 1-8, Firkser 1-6, Hesse 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--New Orleans, Lutz 44. Atlanta, Koo 63.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) makes the catch against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)



Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith reacts to play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) breaks a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse (46) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) celebrates his touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)



Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) passes against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)



New Orleans Saints won 27-26.



New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) celebrates his touchdown catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)



New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) celebrates victory over the Atlanta Falcons after the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 27-26. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)



New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) makes a winning field goal for a victory over the Atlanta Falcons during the final minute of the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)







Wil Lutz (above) kicked a 51-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining after Jameis Winston guided a pair of lighting-quick touchdown drives, giving the New Orleans Saints a 27-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Dennis Allen’s coaching debut. (AP/Danny Karnik)





