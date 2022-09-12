Saline County jail escapee arrested, authorities say

Authorities have captured an inmate who escaped Sunday morning from the Saline County jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Facebook post from the Saline County sheriff’s office states Wuanya Smith, 20, was arrested Monday morning.

Smith was being held in Saline County on an active warrant for murder out of Nebraska, officials said.

U.S. Marshals and Nebraska police departments were searching for Smith late last month stemming from second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person charges in connection with the murder of Anthony Collins, according to a Facebook post from Omaha Crime Stoppers and the city’s police department.

Multiple assisting agencies helped search for Smith, who reportedly climbed the razor wire fence around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.











