Troopers: Seven people killed in crashes on Arkansas roads Saturday

Seven people died in four separate crashes on state highways Saturday, troopers said.

According to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, Robert Wortham, 64, of Jacksonville was driving a 2011 Harley-Davidson north on Arkansas 7 in Newton County. Officers said the motorcycle crossed the south lane and traveled off the roadway to the left.

Worthman overturned and became “separated” from the motorcycle at about 1:30 p.m., the report stated.

Police said the weather was cloudy and the road was dry.

In Carroll County, a motorcyclist died after hitting a tree.

Bobbie Eastman, 47, was driving a 2013 Harley-Davidson on U.S. 62 shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a separate crash report from state police.

Troopers said the Kansas man was driving east on the highway when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and drove across the highway off the north side.

Eastman hit a mailbox and a tree and died from his injuries, the report said.

A female passenger on the motorcycle was taken to the Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville for her injuries, according to officers.

The road was dry and the weather was clear, police said.

A Cabot woman died in Lonoke County after she was ejected from her vehicle Saturday night, police said.

A crash report states 51-year-old Karie Cannon was traveling north on Arkansas 5 near Hilltop Road around 7 p.m. Troopers said she lost control of her 2000 Honda, ran off the roadway down a steep embankment, and was ejected from her vehicle.

Cannon was pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to the report.

The weather was clear and the road was dry, troopers said.

Additionally, four people were killed after an eastbound vehicle swerved into a westbound lane on U.S. 70 near Hot Springs on Saturday afternoon, according to state police.

According to a state police report, a 43-year-old man from Glenwood was driving a 2020 Hyundai when the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic, striking a 2009 Hyundai and killing the driver and two passengers. A passenger in the 2020 Hyundai was also killed in the wreck.

Troopers said that conditions were rainy and cloudy at the time of the wreck.