SOD POODLES 3, TRAVELERS 1

Arkansas fell to Amarillo at Hodgetown Stadium in Amarillo, Texas on Sunday in its final road game of the season.

The loss eliminated Arkansas from playoff contention.

Amarillo scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning. A.J. Vukovich hit a single to right field to give the Sod Poodles a 1-0 lead. Tim Tawa's two-run single made it 3-0.

Arkansas ended the shutout in the ninth inning thanks to an RBI single to left field by Matt Scheffler.

Arkansas starter Bryce Miller (3-1) was charged with the loss, allowing all of Amarillo's runs in the fourth. He was pulled from the game after that inning, having allowed 4 walks and 2 hits over 4 innings. He struck out five batters.

Arkansas outhit Amarillo 7-6, but six walks by its pitching staff led to the fourth-inning scoring.