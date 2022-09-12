State reports rise in covid vaccinations

The number of Arkansans who have received covid vaccines increased Sunday, according to data from the Arkansas Health Department.

There have been 664 new booster shots administered in the state, bringing the total to 828,184. The number increased by 3,416 since last Sunday.

The number of people fully vaccinated since Saturday rose by 169, bringing the total number to 1,662,296 – which is up 1,331 from last Sunday.

The Health Department did not update any other data Sunday. It also didn't return texts and calls made by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

As of Saturday, 941,464 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, which is up 5,053 from last week.

The number of active cases was 11,276 Saturday. There have been 917,979 covid-19 recoveries in the state. There have been 6,098 recoveries reported over the past week.

Hospitalizations declined Saturday for a total of 263. There were 14 people on ventilators and 46 Arkansans in intensive care units Saturday.

There have been 11,961 deaths since the start of the pandemic in 2020. The death toll rolling seven-day average was reported to be four Saturday.