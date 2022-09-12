State Sports Briefs

VOLLEYBALL

UA picks up sixth straight sweep

Arkansas tied a 21-year-old program record on Sunday with a sweep over Colorado to close out the Arkansas Invite and improve to 7-1 overall on the year.

The Razorbacks handed the Buffaloes their first loss of the season in three sets (25-20, 25-16, 25-14), which marks 18 straight set victories for Arkansas and matches the six-match sweep record last achieved in the 2001 season.

Senior Maggie Cartwright was a difference-maker on both sides of the ball. She recorded 9 kills on 23 attempts for a .304 hitting percentage and had 5 blocks.

MEN'S GOLF

Red Wolves 11th at Gopher Invitational

Arkansas State is tied for 11th among 15 teams through 36 holes at the Gopher Invitational in Independence, Minn.

The Red Wolves are sitting at an even-par 568 entering the final round today, which is their lowest 36-hole total in nearly two years. Rutgers holds the 36-hole lead at 15-under par 553 with Michigan State (-12), Kent State (-11), Georgia Southern (-11) and Furman (-9) rounding out the top five. The Red Wolves are eight strokes back of sixth place Baylor (-8) and Kansas (-8).

Individually, senior Luka Naglic paced Arkansas State and is tied for 12th with a total of 139 (68-71). Junior Devyn Pappas is tied for 21st at 2-under par 140 (69-71), while sophomore Jack Maxey is tied for 44th at 1-over par 143 (73-70). Freshman Thomas Schmidt is tied for 67th and senior Jack Madden is tied for 73rd.

Felix Krammer also made the trip and played individually in the Minnesota Golf Classic at Pioneer Creek Golf Course. Krammer finished tied for 27th among 110 players with a total of 219 (75-69-75). His second round 3-under par 69 was one stroke shy of his season best a year ago.

SOCCER

Arkansas wins at Grand Canyon

Anna Podojil scored two goals as the University of Arkansas extended its undefeated streak to six matches with a 3-0 win over Grand Canyon on Sunday night in Phoenix.

Ava Tankersley also scored for the Razorbacks (5-1-1) and assisted on Podojil's two goals.

Arkansas is 5-0-1 since a season-opening loss Aug. 18 at Saint Louis.

Podojil's first goal came in the 27th minute, which gave Arkansas a 1-0 lead. Leading 1-0 entering the 72nd minute, Podojil found the net again and the Razorbacks made it 2-0.

Tankersley scored in the 74th minute to extend the Razorbacks' lead to 3-0.

Grace Barbara had five saves for Arkansas.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

ASU falls to Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky managed just one shot on goal Sunday afternoon in Jonesboro, but Kayla Meyer found the back of the net with it at A-State Soccer Park, pushing the Hilltoppers past Arkansas State (2-3-2).

The Red Wolves almost equalized in the 76th minute after Meyer's 48th-minute goal on a shot by Keelyn Peacock. Goalkeeper Alexis Bach pushed it aside, however, to preserve the win for Western Kentucky (3-3-2).

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UALR shut out by Grambling State

A 13th-minute goal by Grambling State's Karlyn Judge held up for the Tigers as they shut out the University of Arkansas-Little Rock and won 1-0 Sunday afternoon at the Coleman Complex in Little Rock.

Peyton Urban made five saves for the Trojans, but the early score by Grambling (2-5-0) ended a run of four consecutive clean sheets for UALR (2-3-2).

-- Mitchell Gladstone