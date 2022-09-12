Super Quiz: Gold

1. What is the chemical symbol for gold?

2. What unit is used to measure the purity of gold?

3. What is "black gold"?

4. What body part combines with the word "gold" to mean a kind, compassionate person?

5. The saying says to never kill this bird.

6. This is said to be found at the end of a rainbow.

7. Word for someone who is lazy and tries to avoid work by pretending to be sick.

8. She had an encounter with three bears.

9. Term for extremely thin sheets of gold.

ANSWERS:

1. Au

2. Carat

3. Oil

4. Heart (heart of gold)

5. The goose that lays the golden egg

6. A pot of gold

7. Goldbrick

8. Goldilocks

9. Gold leaf