The nation in brief: Suspect arrested in death of 8-year-old

Suspect arrested in death of 8-year-old

MERCED, Calif. -- After a monthslong manhunt, police arrested a suspect in the death of an 8-year-old girl who had been reported missing before her body was found last March inside a central California home, authorities said Sunday.

Dhante Jackson was taken into custody Saturday in Newark, Calif., on suspicion of killing Sophia Mason, police and the California attorney general's office said.

Investigators determined the child suffered continuous physical abuse, was malnourished and at times was forced to live in a shed, Merced Police Department Lt. Joe Perez said Sunday during a news conference.

Jackson was in a relationship with the victim's mother, 30-year-old Samantha Johnson, who was arrested in March and pleaded innocent to murder and child abuse, prosecutors said.

Jackson, 34, also faces murder and child abuse charges.

Four other people were arrested Saturday on suspicion of helping Jackson evade arrest, Perez said.

Sophia was reported missing by relatives in Hayward, Calif.

Sophia told social workers twice that her mother choked and hit her, according to child-welfare documents uncovered by the Bay Area News Group.

At one point, the documents show, a teacher and social worker reported concerns over what they considered signs of abuse.

Sophia's grandmother, Sylvia Johnson, last week filed a wrongful death legal claim against Alameda County, alleging the Department of Child and Family Services didn't do enough to protect the girl.

Parents, 3 children shot at their home

ELK MILLS, Md. -- Two parents and their three children were found fatally shot at a Maryland home, authorities said Saturday.

Autopsies confirmed that all five family members died of gunshot wounds, the Cecil County sheriff's office said in a news release. An unnamed man called 911 Friday from the Elk Mills home to report that a woman and three children had been shot and were dead, the sheriff's office said.

The parents were identified as Marcus Milligan, 39, and Tara Milligan, 37. Their two daughters and son were identified as Teresa Milligan, 14; Nora Milligan, 11; and Finn Milligan, 8.

Investigators found a handgun near the father's body, according to the sheriff's office.

The shooting remained under investigation Saturday. Sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Michael Holmes declined to elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting.

Sheriff Scott Adams said his office has no records of deputies responding to calls at the house.

Holmes wouldn't address whether they believe the deceased father is the same man who called 911 from the home.

The shooting occurred on a cul-de-sac about 60 miles northeast of Baltimore and a few miles west of the Delaware state line.

Customs shuts down website in Texas

EL PASO, Texas -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection has deactivated the agency's Twitter account for the West Texas region after it retweeted posts criticizing President Joe Biden's border policies and liked posts that made gay slurs against U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Customs Commissioner Chris Magnus stated Saturday in a tweet the agency "has become aware of unauthorized and inappropriate content" that was posted on the account. The agency's Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate, he said.

"This must not happen again," his statement read.

On Saturday, the West Texas region account retweeted posts by Stephen Miller that criticized Biden's immigration policies and claimed the government was ignoring violent crime. Miller was the architect of former President Donald Trump's hard-line immigration policies.

"The tweets do not reflect the values of this administration and our work to rebuild a humane, orderly and secure immigration system," Magnus said in a statement.

A human rights advocate and a former immigration attorney posted tweets Saturday noting that the account had retweeted Miller's criticisms and then looked back and found other posts the account had liked.

Motorboat flips, leaving 1 person dead

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. -- One person has died after a motorboat flipped over on the Colorado River, Grand Canyon National Park officials said.

The boat overturned shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday and emergency medical personnel treated and transported injured patients, park officials said.

It was unclear how many people on the motorboat were injured and park officials didn't immediately send any updates Sunday.

Park officials said the motorboat flipped at Bedrock Rapid, which rafting experts say is a large rocky island that divides the river into left and right channels.

John Dillon, the executive director of the Grand Canyon River Outfitters Association that represents the outfitters permitted in the canyon, said the boat flipped on a technical rapid when it came up against a rock.

Dillon said some passengers decided against continuing the trip, which was operated by Western River Expeditions.



