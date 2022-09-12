Vision needed

The fact that I'm a wannabe columnist means I pay close attention to the real columnists in this paper. I'm one of those boring people who grew up fascinated by sentence structure and the sound of words. You know, the noise words make in your head when you're reading them silently. I particularly enjoy the columns that sound more like a conversation than a stump speech.

Last Wednesday, Rex Nelson wrote a great piece titled "Illuminating a city." Rex always writes as if he's sitting across from you at the breakfast table, coffee in hand, discussing the day's news. Talk about a great conversation. In this column, he reinforces his long-held belief that Arkansas won't achieve its potential until its largest city prospers.

"I agree, Rex," I said in my mind while my eyes continued to scan. "But what makes any city prosper? In the South, a capital city is blessed and burdened with history, with baggage that needs to be cast away to make room for new ideas and new generations. We need to know our past--the good, the bad, the ugly. But we also need to make space for the future. Right, Rex?"

Rex sips his coffee and nods vigorously in my imagination. His booming voice carries throughout his column's words. "As they say in politics, perception is reality." I nod back.

He continues, telling me that we need "an initiative to 'Clean Up the Rock.'"

I like the sound of that. First, it's catchy. Rex explains it would involve everything from filling LRPD vacancies, enforcing traffic laws, dealing with aggressive panhandlers, and assigning part-time summer help to pick up trash and remove graffiti.

"How a city looks is important," he says.

I nod. A city's appearance is evidence of its decay or its growth. It indicates what's going on inside and, in turn, the direction it's heading. That's the key: directional intent. Otherwise known as vision.

As a rule, I don't write about political campaigns. This paper has plenty of capable political columnists and doesn't need me to add my clumsy thoughts on the subject.

But this I know. A city needs vision. I always shudder when a candidate tells me what he or she will protect me from. That's a not-so-veiled way of telling me what I should fear. That's the lowest form of campaigning as it appeals to a voter's most basic instinct.

Articulating vision, on the other hand, appeals to voters' highest analytical abilities. It compliments voters, telling them they're capable of progress, of seizing the best opportunities put before them. Articulating vision trusts voters to turn away from being comfortably informed, sitting within the echo chamber of media that simply reinforces their previously held beliefs. It trusts them to be fully informed, to consider options and opinions that may be counter to the ones they hold at the moment in order to illuminate the future.

Rex is right on so many levels. This is how you illuminate a city.

Steve Straessle is the principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys. You can reach him at sstraessle@lrchs.org. Find him on Twitter @steve_straessle. "Oh, Little Rock" appears every other Monday.