Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County

Sept. 1

Jonathan Felix Adams, 29, Gentry, and Felicia Kirk, 37, Kansas, Okla.

Alfredo Jose Benitez Linares, 61, and Mariela Esther Navas Zurita, 46, both of Bentonville

Christopher Wade Bernal, 49, and Rebecca Anne Mitchell, 52, both of Oswego, Kan.

Victor E. Calderon-Calderon, 27, and Arely Michelle Gomez, 20, both of Springdale

Cristian Alejandro Enriquez, 30, and Amber Antoinette Garcia, 28, both of Lowell

Juan Gerardo Hernandez, 29, and Emily Vanessa Barbosa, 37, both of Rogers

Christopher Cody Lewis, 37, and Lisa Marie Gallaway, 40, both of Bentonville

Garrett M. Nikolay, 30, and Rachel Anne Wirt, 28, both of Bella Vista

Cole Denis Panko, 24, and Hannah Nicole Moore, 24, both of Denver

Julian Taylor Plummer, 26, and Rachel Helen Young, 25, both of Fort Worth, Texas

Andry Joheni Sanabria, 31, and Rosario Perez, 26, both of Rogers

Matthew Hart Snider, 32, and Nadia Starr Whitlock, 24, both of Centerton

Sept. 2

Luis Enrique Aguilar, 28, and Paige Walker Sauerwein, 27, both of Bentonville

Robert Ross Axtell Jr., 70, and Laurel Eileen White Jackson, 60, both of Bella Vista

Duane Eugene Bell, 60, and Kelly Ann Taylor, 61, both of Pea Ridge

Paul I. Curry, 45, and Kimberly Ann Arredondo, 41, both of Bentonville

Patrick Robin Duplanti, 42, and Crystal Ranee Duplanti, 41, both of Siloam Springs

James Andrew Farar, 22, and Kiana Alexandra Ethridge, 22, both of Rogers

Curtis Brandon Fleming, 48, and Cassondra Nachelle Pierson, 51, both of Bentonville

Luther Dean Foster, 84, Bradford, and Peggy Louise Young, 77, Bentonville

Ricardo Anthony Garcia, 69, and Melvina Lorine Lawson, 63, both of Rogers

Alexander PJ Lee, 25, and Salena Xue Vang, 26, both of Moore, Okla.

Dmitri Malik Love, 28, and Ashlyn Makenzie Cooper, 25, both of Cave Springs

Kelby Logan Phelps, 33, and MyKaila Marie King, 28, both of Springfield, Mo.

Jerry Don Pilcher Jr., 55, Rocky Comfort, Mo., and Pamela Mae Cecil, 55, Pea Ridge

Dewilton Ezra Rhoden, 44, and Jennifer Lynn Abel, 33, both of Inola, Okla.

Dusty Lee Jack Rhodes, 24, and Shelby Elizabeth McDougal, 19, both of Bentonville

Darren Levi Robinson, 26, and Erin Kathleen Westphal, 30, both of Tontitown

Aaron Drew Scott, 34, and Jacqueline Michele Colgate, 35, both of Rogers

James Howard Townsend Jr., 59, Rogers, and Dawnya Jean Tharp, 56, Cave Springs

Cody Daniel Tripp, 28, and Morgan Briana Sanders, 30, both of Bentonville

Brandon O'Neil Tucker, 31, and Gagne Kels Tucker, 28, both of Bella Vista

Pietro Paolo Varvaro, 39, Fenton, Mo., and Holly Ann Webb-Thompson, 44, Saint Louis

Ryan Andrew Walters, 29, Marshall, Texas, and Darcy Anne Fabre, 24, Logansport, La.

David James Whittlesey, 55, and Yevette Xenia Whittlesey, 53, both of Pea Ridge

John Martin Wirth, 24, and Deanne Lynnae Phillips, 29, both of Bryan, Texas

Sept. 6

Chene Scott Bailey, 28, and Sophie Louise Pinchen, 25, both of Rogers

Joshua Haden Bonds, 29, and Kara Nicole Rollins, 28, both of Bentonville

Seth Michael Ferance, 33, and Hailey Asher Williams, 29, both of Rogers

Nelson Uriel Guzman Rosales, 20, and Perla Berenice Roa Paredes, 19, both of Rogers

Hayden Scott Johnson, 24, and Annelise Emily Hoffman, 31, both of Lowell

Timothy John Koelker, 59, and Teresa Ellen Setter, 61, both of Bella Vista

Gabriel Eliseo Monterrosa, 19, and Vanessa Ann Gossett, 22, both of Rogers

Oscar Neuville, 57, and Diana Aristiguieta Gallardo, 35, both of Bentonville

Spencer Jett Shackelford, 36, and Lea Alexandra Ciskowski, 30, both of Fayetteville

Sean Everett Smith, 39, and Danielle Nichole Goode, 29, both of Gentry

Boyett John Taylor II, 30, and Jennifer Janei Rhoads, 28, both of Bella Vista

Sept. 7

Joseph Angel Calder, 28, and Kaitlynn Ashley Jean Dodd, 27, both of Bentonville

Corey Alexander Crowther, 27, and Molly May Strimple, 25, both of Springdale

Vicente Garcia Jr., 41, Clarksville, Tenn., and Maria Elena Barragan Lopez, 42, Centerton

Daniel Eugene Ginther, 81, and Sharron Maxine White, 76, both of Bentonville

Triston Rhett Huff, 24, Hallsville, Texas, and Kalli Grace Cuff, 21, Carthage, Texas

Jordan Applegate Landers, 27, and Abigail Lynn Randolph, 27, both of Louisville, Ky.

Harry Fines Locke, 34, Fayetteville, and Leslie Ann Kusiciel, 35, Bentonville

Derek Wayne Roetzel, 29, and Kathryn Michelle Worthington, 28, both of Springdale

Joshua Romero Hernandez, 25, and Kelsi Deeann White, 23, both of Garfield

Michael James Sidani, 35, and Jennifer Lauren Hawthorne, 35, both of Rogers

Noah Warren Toto, 20, and Jaden Shay Dreitz, 21, both of Rogers

Cody Lane Vickers, 31, and Kaitlyn Montana Roakes, 28, both of Bentonville