Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
Sept. 1
Jonathan Felix Adams, 29, Gentry, and Felicia Kirk, 37, Kansas, Okla.
Alfredo Jose Benitez Linares, 61, and Mariela Esther Navas Zurita, 46, both of Bentonville
Christopher Wade Bernal, 49, and Rebecca Anne Mitchell, 52, both of Oswego, Kan.
Victor E. Calderon-Calderon, 27, and Arely Michelle Gomez, 20, both of Springdale
Cristian Alejandro Enriquez, 30, and Amber Antoinette Garcia, 28, both of Lowell
Juan Gerardo Hernandez, 29, and Emily Vanessa Barbosa, 37, both of Rogers
Christopher Cody Lewis, 37, and Lisa Marie Gallaway, 40, both of Bentonville
Garrett M. Nikolay, 30, and Rachel Anne Wirt, 28, both of Bella Vista
Cole Denis Panko, 24, and Hannah Nicole Moore, 24, both of Denver
Julian Taylor Plummer, 26, and Rachel Helen Young, 25, both of Fort Worth, Texas
Andry Joheni Sanabria, 31, and Rosario Perez, 26, both of Rogers
Matthew Hart Snider, 32, and Nadia Starr Whitlock, 24, both of Centerton
Sept. 2
Luis Enrique Aguilar, 28, and Paige Walker Sauerwein, 27, both of Bentonville
Robert Ross Axtell Jr., 70, and Laurel Eileen White Jackson, 60, both of Bella Vista
Duane Eugene Bell, 60, and Kelly Ann Taylor, 61, both of Pea Ridge
Paul I. Curry, 45, and Kimberly Ann Arredondo, 41, both of Bentonville
Patrick Robin Duplanti, 42, and Crystal Ranee Duplanti, 41, both of Siloam Springs
James Andrew Farar, 22, and Kiana Alexandra Ethridge, 22, both of Rogers
Curtis Brandon Fleming, 48, and Cassondra Nachelle Pierson, 51, both of Bentonville
Luther Dean Foster, 84, Bradford, and Peggy Louise Young, 77, Bentonville
Ricardo Anthony Garcia, 69, and Melvina Lorine Lawson, 63, both of Rogers
Alexander PJ Lee, 25, and Salena Xue Vang, 26, both of Moore, Okla.
Dmitri Malik Love, 28, and Ashlyn Makenzie Cooper, 25, both of Cave Springs
Kelby Logan Phelps, 33, and MyKaila Marie King, 28, both of Springfield, Mo.
Jerry Don Pilcher Jr., 55, Rocky Comfort, Mo., and Pamela Mae Cecil, 55, Pea Ridge
Dewilton Ezra Rhoden, 44, and Jennifer Lynn Abel, 33, both of Inola, Okla.
Dusty Lee Jack Rhodes, 24, and Shelby Elizabeth McDougal, 19, both of Bentonville
Darren Levi Robinson, 26, and Erin Kathleen Westphal, 30, both of Tontitown
Aaron Drew Scott, 34, and Jacqueline Michele Colgate, 35, both of Rogers
James Howard Townsend Jr., 59, Rogers, and Dawnya Jean Tharp, 56, Cave Springs
Cody Daniel Tripp, 28, and Morgan Briana Sanders, 30, both of Bentonville
Brandon O'Neil Tucker, 31, and Gagne Kels Tucker, 28, both of Bella Vista
Pietro Paolo Varvaro, 39, Fenton, Mo., and Holly Ann Webb-Thompson, 44, Saint Louis
Ryan Andrew Walters, 29, Marshall, Texas, and Darcy Anne Fabre, 24, Logansport, La.
David James Whittlesey, 55, and Yevette Xenia Whittlesey, 53, both of Pea Ridge
John Martin Wirth, 24, and Deanne Lynnae Phillips, 29, both of Bryan, Texas
Sept. 6
Chene Scott Bailey, 28, and Sophie Louise Pinchen, 25, both of Rogers
Joshua Haden Bonds, 29, and Kara Nicole Rollins, 28, both of Bentonville
Seth Michael Ferance, 33, and Hailey Asher Williams, 29, both of Rogers
Nelson Uriel Guzman Rosales, 20, and Perla Berenice Roa Paredes, 19, both of Rogers
Hayden Scott Johnson, 24, and Annelise Emily Hoffman, 31, both of Lowell
Timothy John Koelker, 59, and Teresa Ellen Setter, 61, both of Bella Vista
Gabriel Eliseo Monterrosa, 19, and Vanessa Ann Gossett, 22, both of Rogers
Oscar Neuville, 57, and Diana Aristiguieta Gallardo, 35, both of Bentonville
Spencer Jett Shackelford, 36, and Lea Alexandra Ciskowski, 30, both of Fayetteville
Sean Everett Smith, 39, and Danielle Nichole Goode, 29, both of Gentry
Boyett John Taylor II, 30, and Jennifer Janei Rhoads, 28, both of Bella Vista
Sept. 7
Joseph Angel Calder, 28, and Kaitlynn Ashley Jean Dodd, 27, both of Bentonville
Corey Alexander Crowther, 27, and Molly May Strimple, 25, both of Springdale
Vicente Garcia Jr., 41, Clarksville, Tenn., and Maria Elena Barragan Lopez, 42, Centerton
Daniel Eugene Ginther, 81, and Sharron Maxine White, 76, both of Bentonville
Triston Rhett Huff, 24, Hallsville, Texas, and Kalli Grace Cuff, 21, Carthage, Texas
Jordan Applegate Landers, 27, and Abigail Lynn Randolph, 27, both of Louisville, Ky.
Harry Fines Locke, 34, Fayetteville, and Leslie Ann Kusiciel, 35, Bentonville
Derek Wayne Roetzel, 29, and Kathryn Michelle Worthington, 28, both of Springdale
Joshua Romero Hernandez, 25, and Kelsi Deeann White, 23, both of Garfield
Michael James Sidani, 35, and Jennifer Lauren Hawthorne, 35, both of Rogers
Noah Warren Toto, 20, and Jaden Shay Dreitz, 21, both of Rogers
Cody Lane Vickers, 31, and Kaitlyn Montana Roakes, 28, both of Bentonville