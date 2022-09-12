Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Aug. 29
Golden Dragon
1387 S. 48th St., Springdale
Critical violations: Boiled eggs in the walk-in cooler lack a cover. Foods shall have a cover to protect from accidental contamination. The cut cantaloupe on the buffet was temping at 65 degrees.
Noncritical violations: The small walk-in cooler has a large amount of water on the floor.
On The Mark
2588 N. Gregg St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid discharge events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment.
Pupuseria Glendy's
107 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale
Critical violations: Handwashing sink is full with utensils. Curtido is at 80 degrees and should be kept cold at 41 degrees or colder. Cooked chicken and rice were prepared Saturday and food items do not have a date. Faucet in hand washing sink is not working.
Noncritical violations: Plastic bag with onions is stored in contact with the floor. Food employee lacks hair protection.
Stir Fry 88 Nori Japan
4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Three cans of oyster-flavored sauce are dented in the seal (lid). Raw chicken and raw shrimp at 60 degrees with prep-cooked noodles at 55 degrees, unit is located under the grill.
Noncritical violations: Bulk container with food does not have a label with common name of the food (flour, corn starch, slat, etc.). Ceiling is not clean (around ventilation).
Aug. 30
Blackbeard's Fish And Chips
295 Kelli Ave., Farmington
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer in small under counter side dish fridges.
Farmington High School
12329 Arkansas 170 North, Farmington
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Handwash sink in dish area lacked signage.
Happy Day Care
214 Rheas Mill Road, Farmington
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Watermelon in the fridge was at 42 degrees. Permit expired 06/30/2022.
La Fonda Kitchen Express
214 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Chopped tomatoes, chopped lettuce, chopped marinated red onions and cole slaw at 55 degrees. Refrigerated salsa verde at 50 degrees.
Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Thermometer in refrigerator is broken. Service window door does not have protection. Food employee is wearing bracelet.
McDonald's
207 W. Main St., Farmington
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The floor behind the ice machine has a black buildup and debris. The hinge of an under-counter freezer door was broken, which prevented the freezer door from closing completely. Permit was in email and not posted.
Rolando's Restaurant
509 W. Spring St., Suite 220, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Raw chicken in cold hold unit by grill above ready-to-eat foods.
Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.
U Of A Student Union-Food Court and Catering
435 N. Garland Ave., Suite 209, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: In first floor kitchen area, a shelf with storage for cooking equipment is against a line of bulletin boards.
Aug. 31
Acambaro Mexican Restaurant
2605 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Beans in walk-in at 50 degrees were date marked from previous day 8/30. Refried beans in walk-in were at 50 degrees.
Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.
G's Meaty Buns
2421 N. Center St., Suite B, Elkins
Critical violations: Disposable towels are unavailable at handwashing sink in food preparation area. Potato salad and macaroni and cheese prepared on Sunday lack discard date marking.
Noncritical violations: Outdoor meat smoker wall screening is rolled up. Outdoor meat smoker shall be fully screened. Retail Food Permit expired 7/31/2022.
Holcomb Elementary
2900 N. Salem Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Hamburgers in the hot box were at 120 degrees.
Noncritical violations: Handwash sink in dish room lacked signage. Label for sugar in clear container was worn off so that it was unreadable.
La Sultana Supermarket
2111 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Test strips are not available (quaternary ammonia). Current retail food permit is not posted.
McDonald's
1985 N. Center St., Elkins
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing several bracelets.
Mermaid's
2217 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Handwash sink in bar area did not have any paper towels. Tomato sauce being stored in walk-in without a cover.
Noncritical violations: Facility lacks max temperature registering device for the hot water sanitizing dishwasher. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.
On The Way
4450 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Priority issue documented. Active managerial controls to maintain food safety not observed during time of inspection. Two slices of pizza in hot holding unit are 96 degrees.
Noncritical violations: Food manager certification has not been attained. Hot holding pizza case lacks a thermometer.
Sam's Club-Cafe
3801 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville
Critical violations: The hot water sanitizing machine was at 154 degrees.
Noncritical violations: Shaker of salt was not labeled. Facility could not produce temperature test strips of a maximum temperature registering device.
Sam's Club-Food Store
3801 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Two handwash sinks did not have paper towels.
Noncritical violations: Two handwash sinks did not have signage.
Sept. 1
Burger King
2345 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Open container of orange soda beverage placed next to bread buns. Debris was present around dumpster area.
Casey's General Store
2720 Wedington Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Cafe handwash sink was out of paper towels. Facility was unable to produce supply.
Noncritical violations: Riccola cough drops were marked with an expiration date of 5/7/2022 and 8/6/2022. Halls cough drops were marked with an expiration date of 6/5/2022. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Bottles of motor oil were being stored on top of the ice machine and packages of cookies were being stored on top of degreaser.
Holt Middle School
2365 N. Rupple Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: A bottle of prescription cream medication was being stored in the walk-in above juice boxes.
Noncritical violations: Outdoor dumpster lid was open.
Juicy Tails
745 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 218, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: White refrigerators and small prep table do not have a thermometer or they are located in a place where they are not easy to read. Ice scoop is stored in contact with noncleanable surfaces (ice machine) storage room. Original containers of soy sauce are used to store another food and original container of mayonnaise is being used to store other dressing. One tile in food preparation area, above hand washing sink, is broken.
Resendiz Associates
121 W. Township St., Suite 17, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Jell-O, salsa, and beans, did not have labels to be sold. Food in dry storage stored on floor.
Siam Cuisine
318 S. Archibald Yell Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: A package of raw bacon was in the vegetable fridge over ready-to-eat veggies.
Noncritical violations: Some items in the glass fridge, under prep table one, and in the veggie fridge were uncovered. Back ice machine had scoop including handle stored in the ice.
Subway
121 W. Township St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
Aug. 29 -- Theo's, 318 N. Campbell Ave., Fayetteville
Aug. 30 -- Agave's, 112 Southwinds Road, Suite 1, Farmington; Springdale Head Start, 800 Airport Road, Springdale; U Of A Club Red at AR Union, 435 N. Garland Ave., Suite A345, Fayetteville; U Of A Hill Coffee-Wild Greens, 435 N. Garland Ave., Suite 104, Fayetteville
Aug. 31 -- Onyx Coffee Lab-Restaurant, 5519 Hackett Road, Johnson; Onyx Coffee Lab-Food Store, 5519 Hackett Road, Johnson; Sam's Club-Deli/Bakery, 3801 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville; Serranos Mexican Grill & Canto, 1031 S. Krupa Drive, Fayetteville; Whataburger, 4030 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Sept. 1 -- Circle K, 758 W. North St., Fayetteville
Sept. 2 -- Andy's Frozen Custard, 1237 Mathias Drive, Springdale; Imperial Event Center, 2323 S. Old Missouri Road, E, Springdale; Springdale Senior Activity And Wellness Center, 203 Park St., Springdale