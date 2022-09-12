Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Aug. 29

Golden Dragon

1387 S. 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: Boiled eggs in the walk-in cooler lack a cover. Foods shall have a cover to protect from accidental contamination. The cut cantaloupe on the buffet was temping at 65 degrees.

Noncritical violations: The small walk-in cooler has a large amount of water on the floor.

On The Mark

2588 N. Gregg St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid discharge events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment.

Pupuseria Glendy's

107 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Handwashing sink is full with utensils. Curtido is at 80 degrees and should be kept cold at 41 degrees or colder. Cooked chicken and rice were prepared Saturday and food items do not have a date. Faucet in hand washing sink is not working.

Noncritical violations: Plastic bag with onions is stored in contact with the floor. Food employee lacks hair protection.

Stir Fry 88 Nori Japan

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Three cans of oyster-flavored sauce are dented in the seal (lid). Raw chicken and raw shrimp at 60 degrees with prep-cooked noodles at 55 degrees, unit is located under the grill.

Noncritical violations: Bulk container with food does not have a label with common name of the food (flour, corn starch, slat, etc.). Ceiling is not clean (around ventilation).

Aug. 30

Blackbeard's Fish And Chips

295 Kelli Ave., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer in small under counter side dish fridges.

Farmington High School

12329 Arkansas 170 North, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwash sink in dish area lacked signage.

Happy Day Care

214 Rheas Mill Road, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Watermelon in the fridge was at 42 degrees. Permit expired 06/30/2022.

La Fonda Kitchen Express

214 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Chopped tomatoes, chopped lettuce, chopped marinated red onions and cole slaw at 55 degrees. Refrigerated salsa verde at 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Thermometer in refrigerator is broken. Service window door does not have protection. Food employee is wearing bracelet.

McDonald's

207 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The floor behind the ice machine has a black buildup and debris. The hinge of an under-counter freezer door was broken, which prevented the freezer door from closing completely. Permit was in email and not posted.

Rolando's Restaurant

509 W. Spring St., Suite 220, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw chicken in cold hold unit by grill above ready-to-eat foods.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

U Of A Student Union-Food Court and Catering

435 N. Garland Ave., Suite 209, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: In first floor kitchen area, a shelf with storage for cooking equipment is against a line of bulletin boards.

Aug. 31

Acambaro Mexican Restaurant

2605 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Beans in walk-in at 50 degrees were date marked from previous day 8/30. Refried beans in walk-in were at 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

G's Meaty Buns

2421 N. Center St., Suite B, Elkins

Critical violations: Disposable towels are unavailable at handwashing sink in food preparation area. Potato salad and macaroni and cheese prepared on Sunday lack discard date marking.

Noncritical violations: Outdoor meat smoker wall screening is rolled up. Outdoor meat smoker shall be fully screened. Retail Food Permit expired 7/31/2022.

Holcomb Elementary

2900 N. Salem Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Hamburgers in the hot box were at 120 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Handwash sink in dish room lacked signage. Label for sugar in clear container was worn off so that it was unreadable.

La Sultana Supermarket

2111 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Test strips are not available (quaternary ammonia). Current retail food permit is not posted.

McDonald's

1985 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing several bracelets.

Mermaid's

2217 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwash sink in bar area did not have any paper towels. Tomato sauce being stored in walk-in without a cover.

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks max temperature registering device for the hot water sanitizing dishwasher. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

On The Way

4450 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Priority issue documented. Active managerial controls to maintain food safety not observed during time of inspection. Two slices of pizza in hot holding unit are 96 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification has not been attained. Hot holding pizza case lacks a thermometer.

Sam's Club-Cafe

3801 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville

Critical violations: The hot water sanitizing machine was at 154 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Shaker of salt was not labeled. Facility could not produce temperature test strips of a maximum temperature registering device.

Sam's Club-Food Store

3801 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two handwash sinks did not have paper towels.

Noncritical violations: Two handwash sinks did not have signage.

Sept. 1

Burger King

2345 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Open container of orange soda beverage placed next to bread buns. Debris was present around dumpster area.

Casey's General Store

2720 Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cafe handwash sink was out of paper towels. Facility was unable to produce supply.

Noncritical violations: Riccola cough drops were marked with an expiration date of 5/7/2022 and 8/6/2022. Halls cough drops were marked with an expiration date of 6/5/2022. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Bottles of motor oil were being stored on top of the ice machine and packages of cookies were being stored on top of degreaser.

Holt Middle School

2365 N. Rupple Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A bottle of prescription cream medication was being stored in the walk-in above juice boxes.

Noncritical violations: Outdoor dumpster lid was open.

Juicy Tails

745 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 218, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: White refrigerators and small prep table do not have a thermometer or they are located in a place where they are not easy to read. Ice scoop is stored in contact with noncleanable surfaces (ice machine) storage room. Original containers of soy sauce are used to store another food and original container of mayonnaise is being used to store other dressing. One tile in food preparation area, above hand washing sink, is broken.

Resendiz Associates

121 W. Township St., Suite 17, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Jell-O, salsa, and beans, did not have labels to be sold. Food in dry storage stored on floor.

Siam Cuisine

318 S. Archibald Yell Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: A package of raw bacon was in the vegetable fridge over ready-to-eat veggies.

Noncritical violations: Some items in the glass fridge, under prep table one, and in the veggie fridge were uncovered. Back ice machine had scoop including handle stored in the ice.

Subway

121 W. Township St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Aug. 29 -- Theo's, 318 N. Campbell Ave., Fayetteville

Aug. 30 -- Agave's, 112 Southwinds Road, Suite 1, Farmington; Springdale Head Start, 800 Airport Road, Springdale; U Of A Club Red at AR Union, 435 N. Garland Ave., Suite A345, Fayetteville; U Of A Hill Coffee-Wild Greens, 435 N. Garland Ave., Suite 104, Fayetteville

Aug. 31 -- Onyx Coffee Lab-Restaurant, 5519 Hackett Road, Johnson; Onyx Coffee Lab-Food Store, 5519 Hackett Road, Johnson; Sam's Club-Deli/Bakery, 3801 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville; Serranos Mexican Grill & Canto, 1031 S. Krupa Drive, Fayetteville; Whataburger, 4030 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Sept. 1 -- Circle K, 758 W. North St., Fayetteville

Sept. 2 -- Andy's Frozen Custard, 1237 Mathias Drive, Springdale; Imperial Event Center, 2323 S. Old Missouri Road, E, Springdale; Springdale Senior Activity And Wellness Center, 203 Park St., Springdale