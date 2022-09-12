Weekend shootings kill teen, couple

A 15-year-old boy is in custody and being charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of a married couple over the weekend, Little Rock police have said.

Officers responded to a shooting shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at 3126 S. Louisiana St., according to a news release issued Sunday by the department. Upon arrival, police discovered Deborah Wright, 63, and Lawrence Wright, 69, dead inside a home.

"From everything we've been told, they were married," spokesperson Mark Edwards said Sunday night.

The release said detectives identified Deuntray Lewis as a suspect during the investigation. With help from the North Little Rock Police Department, the teenager was taken into custody and transported to the Major Crimes Division to meet with detectives, officials said.

According to the release, Lewis was charged as an adult with the approval of the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office.

The investigation is ongoing as of Sunday and the next of kin has been notified, the release stated. Detectives determined the shooting was isolated and domestic related.

Edwards said he couldn't provide further details about the relationship of the victims and Lewis Sunday.

Another weekend homicide is being investigated by police that took place near the 1000 block of South Van Buren Street on Friday night.

According to a release from the department, officers responded to a "shot spotter" activation along with several 911 calls reporting shots being fired in the area of 12th Street and Jonesboro Drive around 9:45 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found 19-year-old Aukemian Spencer with a gunshot wound in the driver seat of a white SUV.

Medical personnel arrived where they pronounced Spencer dead. Two other victims in the vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital and remain in stable condition, the release said.

During investigation, authorities were informed two more victims in another vehicle were struck by gunfire. The victims were treated for minor injuries at Children's Hospital. The occupants of the vehicle were two adults and a 17-year-old. They were reportedly injured as a result of debris.

According to the release, detectives have determined this to be an isolated shooting and there is not an immediate threat in the area surrounding the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and the next of kin has been notified, the release said.

Police urge anyone with information to contact detectives at 501-371-4660, or to contact the department anonymously by calling 501-371-INFO (4636).