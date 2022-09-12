WIND SURGE 1, NATURALS 0

Northwest Arkansas lost its final road game of 2022 to Wichita on Sunday at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan.

The Naturals mustered four hits, two of which came in a ninth-inning comeback effort.

The Wind Surge's lone run came in the fifth inning when Seth Gray sent a 2-1 pitch over the right field wall for his first home run with Wichita, making the score 1-0.

Northwest Arkansas starter Anthony Veneziano (5-9) was charged with the loss. He allowed a run in six innings and struck out six.

Wichita starter Cody Laweryson (5-0) got the win. He allowed a hit over seven scoreless innings. He also struck out eight batters.

Casey Legumina earned his second save for Wichita with 1 2/3 scoreless innings, surrendering 2 hits and 1 walk with 2 strikeouts.

CJ Alexander was responsible for two of the Naturals' four hits. He recorded the lone hit against Laweryson and then had a single in the ninth inning.