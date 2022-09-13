300 visit banquet for food pantry

The Who's Who of Jefferson County came out to honor and celebrate Bill Jones, his wife, Sharri, and his mother, Sissy Jones of Sissy's Log Cabin. In all, more than 300 people were in attendance at the First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry Charity Banquet on Saturday night.

Held at the Sahara Temple, the charity banquet was organized by food pantry director Debra Allen, who raised approximately $40,000, which included donations and ticket sales for the event.

"I never thought that I would have an event like this," said Allen, who thanked everyone who helped make the event a success.

The banquet proceeds will not only continue Allen's mission to feed those in need throughout Jefferson County but will also go toward seeking a new distribution space for the pantry, which serves approximately 800 vehicles a month in a drive-through.

In January 2021, the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency approved the acquisition of the school at 2001 S. Ohio St. The property, as envisioned by Mayor Shirley Washington, will include some 200 affordable housing units in the area.

Speaking about the city's acquisition of the school, Allen told the guest to not feel sad for her.

"I'm not worried about it. I know what we do," Allen said. "I'm not going to be stressed out because I have a weak heart. I know God's got me as long as I do what I'm supposed to do."

With the next food giveaway this week, Allen said if she has to stand in the parking lot to give out groceries, she will do just that.





A notable guest list for the event included several government officials including a surprise voice recording in honor of Bill Jones from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who recently appointed Jones to the state Game and Fish Commission.

Hosted by Whitney Mosley and Dr. Kris Stepps, other dignitaries on the program included Bishop Hank Wilkins IV, his wife, Phyllis Wilkins, and his son, Hank Wilkins V; Pastor Tracy Shavers; Mathew Newton; THV11's Craig O'Neill; State Rep. Ken Ferguson; and State Rep. Vivian Flowers.

O'Neill reflected on his first commercial for Sissy's Log Cabin. It had its roots as a prank call for a radio broadcast station he was working for back in the 1990s. Ferguson presented the citation to Jones as he was joined by his wife onstage for his final remarks. Sissy Jones was spotted in the audience with a smile from ear to ear.

Bill Jones, a 1982 graduate of Pine Bluff High School, said he was proud to be a Pine Bluffian and wasn't going anywhere.

"I've seen what Pine Bluff can be and I know where we can go if we all work together," Jones said. "This town is amazing."

Jones spoke dearly of Allen and her passion for what she does and challenged the guests to help in various ways.

"We're here mainly to raise money for the food pantry," he said. "If you've never operated or been to the food pantry or given food out, you can't believe the look in these kids' eyes. They are so thrilled about this and there are so many people here that have so much."

Jones encouraged volunteerism at the food pantry and urged everyone to do their part to make Pine Bluff great.

Sharri Jones said she was proud of Allen and grateful for their involvement. "It's one thing to give money but it's another thing to work that food bank," she said.

"Let those people see your eyes and see your heart and how much you love them and how much they mean to you."

"We love this city with all our heart, we'll always be here," added Jones. "Let's make it better. We are all better together. We can have the Holy Spirit descending on Pine Bluff if we just allow it."

The Jones family presented Allen with a $5,000 check for the food pantry.

An emotional Allen fell to her knees crying. "That will buy a lot of meals," she said.

"You deserve it so very, very, very much," said Jones.

Special awards were also given to Dr. T.J. Walker, Booker Franklin-Crew, J. Morrill Gray, Derrikki Mathews, Jerrick Whitted, the Wilkins Family and Summitt Community Care for their continued support as partners and volunteers.

The night concluded with dinner, blues and soul performances by several musical acts including blues artist Bobby Rush, soul singer Karen Wolfe, Port City Blues Band and Connie Garrett, the "Creole Sista of Soul" who entertained the crowd as Tina Turner.

"You see you can't tell me what God can't do or won't do," said Allen. "Bill is right. We are better together. I love the Joneses and as long as I'm doing right and doing what God wants me to do, I know Jesus got me."