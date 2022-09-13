ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Alpert, Hall to play Walton center show

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

MUSIC: Alpert & Hall

Husband and wife musical dynamic duo, trumpeter, composer and producer Herb Alpert and singer-producer Lani Hall, perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at Fayetteville’s Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., part of the center’s Land O’Lakes Concert Series. Tickets are $26-$51. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

Hall and Alpert have been touring with their band to sell-out performances since 2006, performing an eclectic mix of American standards, Brazilian jazz and Beatles and classic Tijuana Brass and Brasil ’66 songs. The show also includes a large video wall that displays hundreds of classic photos, videos and memorabilia from Hall’s and Alpert’s careers.

ART: Artist’s jubilee

Ruston, La., artist M. Douglas Walton’s exhibition “Jubilee: 50 Years of Teaching, 80 Years of Life with M. Douglas Walton” is on display through Sept. 30 in the Merkle, Price, and Lobby galleries of the the South Arkansas Arts Center, 110 E. Fifth Street, El Dorado. Visitors can bid on “Fleeting Splendor,” a special piece of artwork the artist has donated toward the center’s “Reaching Higher” Capital Campaign. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission is free. Call (870) 862-5474 or visit saac-arts.org.

DANCE: Tango Trio

The Tami Tango Trio — flutist Eduardo Tami, pianist Julian Caeiro and dancers Facundo Barrionuevo and Aldana Figueroa — perform today at at Lyon College in Batesville. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Buenos Aires-based music and dance ensemble the Tami Tango Trio — including Eduardo Tami, flute; Julian Caeiro, piano; and dancers Facundo Barrionuevo and Aldana Figueroa — and a group of musical guests perform at 7:30 p.m. today in the Sloan Auditorium, Brown Chapel, Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road, Batesville. Admission is free. Email Michael.Oriatti@lyon.edu.

THEATER: School show series

For its 2022-23 Fine Arts Center School Series, East Arkansas Community College, 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City, is offering two touring productions from TheaterWorksUSA, aimed at area schools:

◼️ Oct. 24: “Pete the Cat’s Big Hollywood Adventure,” recommended for grades preK-3 and based on the “Pete the Cat” book series. Pete the Cat and his buddy Callie sneak into the Hollywood Studios and get lost in the world of the movies.

◼️ Jan. 27: “Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School,” recommended for grades preK-4. Junie B. Jones has been going to school for more than a year and a half, which makes her the expert to write the book on everything you need to know, from bus rules and Band-Aids to carpools and cookies.

The 10 a.m. shows are approximately one hour long. Admission is $5 (students, teachers and chaperones). For more information or for schools to reserve seats, contact Niki Jones at (870) 633-4480, Extension 352, or email njones@eacc.edu.