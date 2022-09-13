Arkansas’ count of hospitalized covid patients jumps by 18; active cases fall

A day after hitting a new two-month low, the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas jumped back up on Tuesday to its highest level in almost a week.

With recoveries outnumbering new cases, however, the number of cases in the state that were considered active dropped below 10,000 for the first time since late June.

The state’s death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by three, to 11,964.

After falling by 10 a day earlier, the number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with covid-19 rose Tuesday by 18, to 276, its highest level since Wednesday.

The state’s total count of cases rose by 841. That was almost twice the size of the increase the previous Tuesday, although the rise that day was likely affected by a slowdown in testing and reporting around Labor Day.

The number of cases that were considered active fell by fell by 476, to 9,652.

It was the first time the active case total had been below 10,000 since June 27.

After rising the previous two days, the number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas who were in intensive care remained Tuesday at 55.

Growing for the second day in a row, the number on ventilators rose by two, to 18.