Subiaco, 1927: Subiaco Abbey, shown Saturday, suffered a devastating fire in 1910, and the remains of its inner court are seen here. Edward Burgert, the abbot, mailed out a plea for help to rebuild: "We must reopen our Seminary lest our Holy Church lose the priests we fail to educate." The abbey did not fully recover until after World War II, but today it's a magnificent landmark in the Arkansas River Valley and well worth a visit.

