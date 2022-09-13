Backup steps in again for Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas -- Cooper Rush won a game filling in for injured Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott last season, helping keep the Cowboys on track for the NFC East title.

He'll have to win more than that for Dallas to stay in contention this season.

Prescott is out multiple weeks after sustaining a fracture near his right thumb in the fourth quarter of a 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay in the opener. Rush's first start this season will be Sunday against defending AFC champion Cincinnati.

"Going back to the end of his rookie year, Coop has always been a guy that I turn to, whether it be this game or whether it's just for help," Prescott said. "Now I'll be able to help him in these next several weeks, to hopefully get the best out of him and the best out of this team."

Rush made his only career start last season with Prescott sidelined by a calf strain and threw the go-ahead touchdown pass to Amari Cooper in the final minute of a 20-16 victory at Minnesota, giving Dallas a sixth consecutive victory.

That winning streak came after a loss to the Buccaneers in the opener. The odds against it happening again are extreme. Instead the talk will be about the Cowboys' season being over almost before it started. Rush said he will believe otherwise.

"We'll draw on that experience from last year big time," Rush said. "You know, get my feet wet last year and getting out there tonight. We'll regroup as a team and a group on offense."

Prescott consulted with a hand specialist Monday morning and surgery was scheduled later Monday afternoon.

No definitive timetable will be established until that surgery is complete. But the Cowboys are bracing themselves for the prospect that they will be without their starting quarterback until after the bye week, placing his return at mid-November.

Prescott is looking at a timeframe of six to eight weeks, persons with knowledge of the severity of the injury told The Dallas Morning News. That appears to be the best possible prognosis at this stage and puts him squarely into the second half of the season.

Even before Prescott's injury, the Cowboys were anemic on offense Sunday night. The offseason trade of Cooper to Cleveland in a cost-cutting move didn't look good with new No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb catching just two passes on a game-high 11 targets.

The Cowboys scored their only points on their first possession, then didn't cross midfield again until the final minute of the third quarter. An offense that led the NFL last season in points per game (31.2) and yards per game (407) had three and 244.

"Let's not hit the panic as if we just can't do anything on offense," Prescott said. "Our coaching staff will find the best position and best spot to put Cooper Rush in every game."

The Cowboys' offensive line allowed four sacks and committed five penalties. Undrafted third-year right tackle Terence Steele had four of them, with three false starts and a holding call. Steele was the replacement for La'el Collins, released in a cost-cutting move.

First-round pick Tyler Smith was the first rookie to start at left tackle in franchise history with eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith out until at least December with a torn hamstring.

Connor McGovern, who took over at left guard for Connor Williams after Williams went to Miami in free agency, sprained his right ankle on the first series and could miss a couple of games. Matt Farniok, a second-year player drafted in the seventh round, replaced McGovern.

It was puzzling that Ezekiel Elliott didn't get more carries since he averaged 5.2 yards on 10 rushes. On defense, the Cowboys were bullied at the line of scrimmage in the run game. Leonard Fournette averaged 6 yards per carry in his best game in two-plus seasons with the Bucs (127 yards).

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) while throwing a pass in the second half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)



Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott responds to questions during a post game news conference after the team's NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)



Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, wearing a brace on his right hand, walks away from the podium after a post game news conference following the team's 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

