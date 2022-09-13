Boy, 15, arrested in fatal Christmas shooting

A 15-year-old boy became the second person arrested in connection with the shooting death of Deondrick Clark at a Pine Bluff nightclub last Christmas.

Pine Bluff police said Monday morning the suspect, identified in court records as Demonte Dorn, was taken into custody after he was spotted at a football game at Watson Chapel High School on Friday evening.

Dorn was booked into the Jack Jones Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of capital murder, first-degree battery, terroristic act, and possession of a prohibited weapon. Another suspect, Darnell Ford, 20, was arrested Thursday and is at the Dub Brassell Detention Center. He was reportedly spotted entering and leaving a residence on Shady Grove but was arrested after a foot chase, at which time he allegedly tossed a black handgun over a fence.

Jefferson County District Court Judge Kim Bridgforth on Monday found probable cause for both suspects to be held without bail. Dorn's mother, Stacey Slack, 33, listened to the hearing from the jail, minutes after her bail was set at $50,000 in a separate case in which she faces charges of illegal firearm possession as a felon.

According to an affidavit from police Detective Corey Wilfong, two officers were in the area of Rhinehart Road and Myrtle Street on Dec. 25 when they heard gunshots coming from the area of Blake Street and Martha Mitchell Expressway. Officers reportedly saw several vehicles fleeing the area of Earnesto's nightclub at a high rate of speed, and "several fleeing patrons" then told officers a gunshot victim was sitting in a gray Ford Fusion in a parking lot.

Officers found the victim, later identified as Clark, 24, unresponsive in the vehicle. He reportedly had gunshot wounds to the right-side neck area. Shell casings were found behind and on the driver's side of the vehicle, Wilfong wrote.

The owner of the Ford reportedly told police her boyfriend was sitting in her vehicle with Clark when the shooting occurred. Another witness reportedly said the boyfriend was shot in the back of the head and that she was told by the boyfriend that Slack "called her people" to have Clark and the boyfriend shot, according to police.

Slack allegedly told police she had seen Clark and the other victim at Saracen Casino that night. Slack allegedly added she was inside the nightclub when the shooting occurred but did not see anything that happened, contradicting witness statements that she was not inside the club.

On Dec. 26, Wilfong wrote, a gold-colored car tattered with several bullet holes was towed from Slack's home. It was a suspect vehicle in an unrelated shooting, according to the affidavit, and it was spotted at 1:14 a.m. on Dec. 25 on Olive Street, but police have not said whether that was the shooting that killed Shamarrius "Mario" Henderson, 30, and injured another person that same day.

According to a recorded statement from the victim on Sept. 5, Wilfong wrote, he and Clark were at the casino and saw Slack on her phone. The victim allegedly stated they left the casino and Slack followed them in her vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, to the 410 Lounge, but never got out of her vehicle, matching a statement Slack gave police. The victim allegedly saw a gold car parked next to the Tahoe and saw the suspects.

"The victim stated he thought the suspect[s] were going to shoot at them then but the Police had shown up," Wilfong wrote. "The victim stated the[y] left the 410 Lounge and went to Earnesto's. The victim stated while at Earnesto's, they saw the gold car pull into the parking lot. The victim stated D-Clips [Clark's nickname] handed him a gun. The victim stated he heard one shot and looked behind the vehicle he was in. The victim stated he saw the three suspects including Demonte Dorn, shooting at them. The victim stated he began shooting back and ran from the car."

Dorn allegedly told police he met his mother at the 410 Lounge after she left the casino and was taken to Earnesto's "to get the victim and D-Clips."

"Dorn stated he had a 7.62-caliber gun during the shooting," Wilfong wrote. "Mr. Dorn stated the other two suspects are who killed D-Clips. Mr. Dorn stated one of the suspects got in the vehicle with him."

The case is still open and under investigation to identify and locate the alleged third suspect, police say. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pine Bluff Police Detective Division at (870) 730-2096.