Ivy Center announces events

The Ivy Center for Education Inc. will continue several upcoming events.

Sept. 20 – 6-7 p.m. -- The Future Engineers Focus on Coding session will be held in person and on Zoom with Karl Walker, chairman of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Mathematics and Computer Science Department. The session will be held at The Generator, 435 S. Main St.

Sept. 27 – 6-7 p.m. -- The Jefferson County Teen and Young Adult Reproductive Educative Access and Life-Style Program will be held in person and on Zoom. The facilitator will be Laurell Hall and the location will be the Pine Bluff Main Library, 600 S. Main St.

Masks are required for in-person events. For the Zoom log in, participants should email mattie1908@gmail.com.

Pantry won't open Saturday

The House of Bread Deliverance Church's food pantry won't open Saturday due to renovations. The food pantry will resume Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to noon (or until all food boxes are gone.) The pantry is located at the church's new location, 1501 W. Second Ave., according to a news release.

Aquaculture/fisheries field day set Oct. 6

An aquaculture/fisheries field day will be held at the Harry K. Dupree Stuttgart National Aquaculture Research Center at Stuttgart on Oct. 6 beginning with registration at 8:30 a.m. Tours will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. and the event will conclude with lunch at noon.

The field day is free and open to the public. The event is sponsored by SNARC and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Aquaculture/Fisheries Center of Excellence, according to a news release.

"The field day is a great opportunity for stakeholders such as fish farmers and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to learn about the research and Extension efforts of SNARC and UAPB in an informal setting," said Rebecca Lochmann, chair of the UAPB department of aquaculture and fisheries. "The tour will cover a number of timely topics important to the industry."

Several topics are related to diets for different fish species. Other topics cover the prevention of fish diseases and production losses. Attendees will also learn about small-scale aquaponics, the implications of inflation on the aquaculture industry, the re-establishment of aquatic vegetation in water bodies, split-pond catfish production and observation of fish behavior through radio telemetry.Details: Casandra Byrd, (870) 575-8123 or byrdc@uapb.edu.

UAPB alumni group seeks nominees

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association is calling for board of director nominations. The nomination deadline is Sept. 23, according to a news release.

Board of directors may serve two three-year terms. The following shows the regions where either a vacancy exists and/or board members whose first term ends Dec. 31, 2022:

Great Lakes/Eastern Seaboard Region: Phillip Williams - Incumbent.

Central Region: LaDonna Hendrix – Incumbent; One vacancy.

Southwest Region: Janice L. Roberts – Incumbent; One vacancy.

Far West Region : Two vacancies.

At Large Members: Dr. Ruth Jones - Incumbent; One vacancy.

To nominate someone, participants may email the name, alumni chapter affiliation and desired region/position to admin@uapbalumni.org. Details: UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association at (870) 536-2309.

Water aerobics instructor joins center

The Pine Bluff Carl A. Redus Jr. Aquatics Center announced Raymond Joshua has joined the center as its new water aerobics instructor. He will be teaching water aerobics classes at 6:15 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Joshua's first day of class will be today, according to a news release from Stuff in The Bluff.com.

"For all the early birds that like to get their juices flowing early, he will be a great addition to our curriculum," said Larissa Fore, director of the aquatics center. "Raymond has over 10 years experience in aerobics at the Wellness Center at JRMC. Please join Raymond and welcome him to the aquatics family."

The water aerobics class includes a warm up, cardio and strength-training exercises, as well as a cool down. People can expect exercises like water walking, bicep curls, leg lifts, jumping jacks and kicking. Participants won't be swimming and most water workouts are done in the shallow end of the pool.

The center also offers Aqua Zumba. All classes are free to members and $5 for non-members.

The aquatics center is located at 400 E. 11th Ave. The center is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details: (870) 850-7620 or Facebook page.