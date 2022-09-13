Marriage Licenses

Rashaud Townsend, 25, and Kynnedi Allen, 25, both of Little Rock.

Dominique Dumas, 33, and Kierra Johnson, 33, both of North Little Rock.

Justin Foland, 33, and Athena Sorenson, 29, both of Houston, Texas.

Charles Thompson, 29, and Lindsey Glover, 28, both of Little Rock.

Louis Karaman, 36, and Katelin Burge, 37, both of North Little Rock.

Billy Wilkins, 64, and Donna Fulmer, 57, both of Sherwood.

Johnnie Hudson, 69, and Elouise Hudson, 68, both of Little Rock.

Jonathan Rivera, 32, and Lilith Elauna, 25, both of Jacksonville.

Richard Reynolds, 33, of Damascus and Brittany Jaynes, 29, of Tyler, Texas.

Christopher Lawson, 51, and Katherine Brooks, 57, both of Little Rock.

Jose Mendoza, 31, and Jodie Sumlin, 40, both of Little Rock.

Brittany Robinson, 33, of Mabelvale and Cody Brooks, 34, of Little Rock.

Justin Sykes, 28, and Paradise Smith, 27, both of Little Rock.

Jose Luna, 29, and Jaquelyn Quiej Mejia, 19, both of Little Rock.

Ester Dobbins, 60, and Jerry Waits, 65, both of North Little Rock.

Travis Covrig, 33, and Rebecca Gradinaru, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Terald Stewart, 32, and Jasmine Cooksey, 34, both of Bauxite.

Rafael Hampton, 31, and Chasity Singleton, 35, both of Little Rock.

Jimmy Loyd, 67, of Little Rock and Dana Knoedl, 48, of Alexander.

Robert Pine, 51, and Kevin Brunson, 40, both of Little Rock.

Mikaela Stoll, 24, and Sawyer Boone, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-3244. Theresa Austin v. Jason Austin.

22-3246. William Monroe v. Brooke Starr.

22-3248. Tracy Wilson v. Eric Wilson.

22-3249. Dao Pham v. Tin Phan.

22-3250. Xonia Zachry v. Lewis Zachry.

22-3251. Brittan Dunlap v. Curtis Dunlap.

22-3252. Paulet Naquila v. Orlando Naquila.

22-3255. Ramona Bowman v. Patrick Bowman, Sr.

22-3256. Joy Stigall v. Charles Stigall.

22-3257. April James v. Gary James, Sr.

GRANTED

21-4344. Lauran Lewis v. Terrence Bronson.

22-1636. Latonya Clay v. Edwin Davidson.

22-2817. Shaun Edwards v. Allin Edwards.