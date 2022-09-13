Delays by Fayetteville VA limited cancer patient’s chances, inspector general’s report says

FAYETTEVILLE -- A patient with oral cancer died after a series of delays in care by staff at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, according to a new report.

The report, released Monday, outlines the results of an inspection by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General into an allegation of community care coordination delays.

Delays in scheduling and coordination "limited the patient's opportunity to receive optimal treatment and potentially a more favorable outcome," according to the report's executive summary.

The Office of Inspector General was unable to determine whether the delays contributed to the patient's death, due to the aggressive nature of the cancer and complexity of treatments.

The office found that radical resection surgery was recommended by a facility ear, nose and throat provider and agreed to by the patient on March 8, 2020, but Office of Community Care staff did not take action for over three months after the first consult.

The facility ear, nose, and throat provider referred the patient to a community hospital, because the facility does not offer the surgery, according to the report.

"Due to a series of delays and lack of follow-up by the facility's Office of Community Care staff, the patient was not evaluated by a head and neck surgeon at a community hospital for six months and did not undergo the necessary surgery at a community hospital until September 29, 2020," the report states. "The patient waited 205 days between the initial consult and the surgery."

Veterans Health Administration policy is to schedule community care appointments within 30 days, the report states.

Care and surgery for the patient were delayed because Office of Community Care staff did not thoroughly review the patient's electronic health record when coordinating community care services for the patient, according to the report.

Office of Community Care staff also "failed to coordinate the patient's post-surgical radiation therapy" and "delayed coordinating chemotherapy within the community provider's requested six-week timeline," the report states.

The patient, who had a history of head and neck cancers, saw a facility oncology resident on Dec. 4, 2020. The resident noted the benefits of radiation therapy for the patient were "diminished at this point."

The patient was placed on palliative care and died in early 2021, according to the report.