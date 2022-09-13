Deputies find woman dead inside Cushman home after responding to domestic violence call

The Independence County sheriff’s office is investigating after deputies who responded to a domestic violence call found a woman dead inside a home early Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, authorities responded around 1 a.m. to the call, which came from Cushman. One person was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said, but authorities didn’t immediately release the names of either the victim or the suspect.

According to deputies, the killing was an isolated event and the public is not at threat.

The investigation is ongoing.