EDITORIAL: Not fully cooked

Merriam-Webster has added 370 new words and phrases to its dictionary, the Springfield, Mass., publisher announced. This doesn't necessarily break the news cycle. By their very nature, dictionaries were made to expand.

But as Internet slang became entrenched and texting necessitated the need for brevity, dictionaries began adding more slang words, and at a much faster pace.

Before the Worldwide Web changed the world widely, new words and phrases were allowed to fully incubate before being officially recognized into the pages of cultural lexicon. Now, the good folks at Merriam-Webster and Oxford seem to be engaged in a competition to "out-hipster" (not a word ...yet) the other.

Official new additions announced by Merriam-Webster include the acronym ICYMI (which stands for "in case you missed it," for those readers who, well, missed it), shrinkflation, yeet (as a noun and a verb), MacGyver (verb) and, the good Lord help us, adorkable.

The lexicographers who work for the dictionary publishers are charged with tracking new word usage, and almost all new words now originate as slang. If a word or phrase spikes, it's a meme. If its usage stays strong, then by today's standards, we may have a new word.

Jane Solomon, a lexicographer at Dictionary.com, explained to The Washington Post a few years back that words are more discoverable now with the tools available through the Internet, opening up whole new worlds of potential dictionary discoveries.

We get it, to a degree. Language evolves and is a reflection of our culture. If it doesn't serve the needs of its users, it's not doing its job. And with expanding technology, more previously undiscovered usages are revealed.

But should the "definitive record of the English language," as the Oxford English Dictionary claims to be, recognize such trendy words just yet? We're certain "yeet" is common in specific demographics, these days very influential demographics. But will "yeet," for example, still be around in 20 years? Ten years? The lexicographers in Springfield seem to believe it's ready, as is shrinkflation and others.

We can only imagine what philologists like Tolkien or Lewis would say. We're confident they wouldn't find the addition of Internet slang to the official record to be very, um, adorkable.