EU regulator clears tweaked booster

LONDON -- The European Medicines Agency has recommended the authorization of a tweaked booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine that includes protection against two of the latest versions of omicron, as countries look to bolster their immunization programs ahead of winter

The EU regulator said Monday that laboratory studies suggest the combination vaccine -- which targets both the original covid-19 virus as well as the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 -- should trigger an effective immune response. The vaccine is expected to be as safe as the original version, but the agency will continue to track its rollout globally since the data is limited.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the modified vaccine shot the green light last month.

According to the World Health Organization, the BA.5 version of omicron is responsible for most of the covid-19 spreading globally; it made up about 87% of all virus sequences shared with the biggest public database.

Earlier this month, the European Medicines Agency also cleared two combination vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc. which aimed at protecting against the earlier omicron subvariant BA.1.

It's unclear how well the updated boosters will work since experts are still gathering data. But there's evidence that they are safe, so waiting for more study on their effectiveness would risk another mutation appearing before people are immunized.

Scientists warn that the coronavirus will linger far into the future, partly because it is getting better and better at getting around immunity from vaccination and past infection.

Globally, coronavirus cases and deaths have been dropping for weeks, but experts expect a surge of hospitalizations and deaths with the coming winter in the northern hemisphere. So far the virus has killed over 6.5 million people worldwide.

SUBHED

Pfizer and Moderna's coronavirus vaccines targeting the omicron variant were approved by Japan's health ministry late Monday, paving the way for them to be rolled out in the world's third-largest health care market.

The ministry endorsed the shots shortly after an expert panel advised deploying the boosters. Pfizer's omicron booster can be administered to Japanese aged 12 and over, the panel advised, while Moderna's should be limited to those 18 and above.

Japan is the latest country to sign off on the targeted boosters following similar approvals by the U.S., U.K. and Australia in the past couple of months. South Korea and Taiwan have only authorized Moderna's shot. Public health authorities are looking to the updated inoculations to sharpen their covid response as the coronavirus continues to mutate, allowing for breakthrough infections.

Both Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines target two strains -- the original version of the virus as well as BA.1, an early version of the omicron variant that spread across the world last northern hemisphere winter. The first set of coronavirus vaccines rolled out in late 2020 and still being administered throughout the world were developed for the original novel coronavirus strain first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Besides Pfizer and Moderna, Sanofi, GSK as well as China's Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm Group are developing new shots targeting omicron, which produces milder covid infections in most cases but has emerged as the most prevalent variant globally.

Recent research has found that the variant-modified shots are slightly more effective than the original vaccines. Antibodies that neutralize the virus jump about 11-fold after a booster targeting the original strain, but they increase a further 1.5-fold with a targeted booster, researchers at the University of New South Wales' Kirby Institute found last month.

Japan is planning to expedite a rollout of the boosters originally planned for October so as to better prepare for winter, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said. The booster will be available free of charge for those eligible if they have already received at least two covid shots previously.

Information for this article was contributed by staff writers of The Associated Press and by staff writers at Bloomberg News.