Fayetteville planners seek to streamline process for short-term rental applications

FAYETTEVILLE -- Owners of short-term rentals would no longer have to get a permit from the Planning Commission to operate, according to a proposal planning commissioners sent to the City Council on Monday.

The commission voted 6-2 to recommend doing away with the requirement. The recommendation also would remove a sunset provision in the city's short-term rental regulations.

The City Council adopted regulations for short-term rentals in April 2021. City code describes them as properties rented out to people for fewer than 30 days. The city classifies the rentals as either Type I or II. Type I rentals have a full time occupant on the premises with a room rented out. Type II rentals have guests most of the year without a full time occupant.

Owners of short-term rentals must get a business license and inspection to operate legally in the city. Type II rental owners have to take the additional step of getting a conditional use permit from the Planning Commission.

The Type II owners were given a "grace period" that lasted until July to get the permit administratively from staff, rather than having to go before a hearing with the commission. Since then, the commission has seen numerous permit applications for the rentals.

The city has received 53 permit applications for Type II rentals since the grace period ended. The commission has approved a dozen of the total, with none rejected. Monday's agenda included 10 such requests for permits.

In total, the city has issued 339 business licenses for short-term rentals, 276 of which were for Type II. Staff denied more than 100 because they did not get through the business license process before the grace period ended, said Britin Bostick, the city's long-range planner.

Staff have received five complaints this year from residents over short-term rentals. Two were issued violation notices, but their business licenses remained intact, Bostick said.

Staff have a mechanism to enforce the regulations without the conditional use permit process, Bostick said. Under the current process, any neighbor who has an issue with a short-term rental property can tell the commission during a hearing. However, after approval, any potential violations of the terms of the permit would have to go back before the commission, and the scope the commission can consider for potential revocation is limited, she said.

But under the business license process, the city's development services director can consider a wider range of criteria, such as loud parties or overflow parking, and revoke a license administratively if necessary, Bostick said. The administrative process is faster, she said.

Some commissioners expressed concern over a potential lack of notification to neighbors if short-term rental owners no longer have to have a hearing with the commission. Red signs go in the yards of those properties now, but they didn't when the process was purely administrative, said Jessie Masters, development review manager.

It's possible staff could add a condition to the business license application process requiring short-term rental owners to write a letter to neighbors, Masters said. Commissioners supported talking about that as a separate issue with its long-range planning subcommittee.

When the City Council adopted the regulations in April 2021, it included a provision that would have the regulations expire by Dec. 20 without an extension. The measure the Planning Commission forwarded to the council would do away with that sunset provision.



