High school football top performers

Top performers Carter Alexander, Bigelow, 34-144 rushing, 4 TDs Jarrett Atchley, Sheridan, 13-115 rushing, 3-3 passing, 58 yards, 1 TD Connor Baker, Pocahontas, 15-22 passing,149 yards, 22-167 rushing, 6 TDs, 8 tackles Jace Baker, Cedarville, 13-104 rushing, 1 TD Camden Brooks, Hoxie, 22-181 rushing, 2 TDs Kel Busby, Pulaski Academy, 26-43 passing, 366 yards, 9-73 rushing, 4 TDs Dyelon Caradine, Malvern, 5-192 receiving, 1 TD, 1 INT Holt Chappell, Little Rock Christian, 16 tackles, 1 TFL Justin Crutchmer, Lake Hamilton, 27-156 rushing, 3 TDs Jermaine Dobbins, Mountain Pine, 11-96 rushing, 1-75 receiving, 7 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FR Jalen Dupree, Malvern, 23-170 rushing Seth Foster, Pea Ridge, 26-159 rushing Carlos Gonzalez, Alma, 19-100 rushing, 2 TDs Isaac Gregory, Fort Smith Southside, 30-226 rushing, 4 TDs Hunt Harrison, Pulaski Academy, 14 tackles, 4 TFLs Cedrick Hawkins, Stuttgart, 21-144 yards rushing, 3 TDs Hayden Huckaba, Batesville, 4-101 receiving, 12 tackles Dede Johnson, Searcy, 21-173 rushing, 2 TDs Kenny Jordan, Pulaski Academy, 18-133 rushing, 1 TD Drake Lindsey, Fayetteville, 21-25 passing, 256 yards, 3 TDs James Martin, Bryant, 15-141 rushing, 1 TD Jaylin McKinney, Pulaski Academy, 10-221 Wesley McKissack, Vilonia, 29-49 passing, 366 yards, 4 TDs Matt McMullen, Valley View, 20-144 rushing, 1 TD Eli Mosier, Vilonia, 9-110 receiving Bodie Neal, Shiloh Christian, 12-234, 3 TDs Elias Payne, Benton, 4-124 receiving, 3 TDs, 99-yard KOR TD Achillies Ringo, Mills, 10-19 passing, 230 yards, 4 TDs Abe Rose, Fountain Lake, 5-5 passing, 168 yards, 2-7 rushing, 5 TDs Braylen Russell, Benton, 10-149 rushing, 1 TD Sam Sanders, Little Rock Catholic, 11-14 passing, 179 yards, 6-77 rushing, 3 TDs Brandon Scott, Charleston, 13-18 passing, 191 yards, 30-116 rushing, 3 TDs Blaine Shumate, Sheridan, 14-126 rushing, 1 TD Cedric Simmons, Malvern, 7-9 passing, 252 yards, 19-150 rushing, 6 TDs Curtez Smith, Nettleton, 15-68 rushing, 5-164 receiving, 4 TDs Jayden Smith, White Hall, 20-177 rushing, 4 TDs Noah Smith, White Hall, 15-199 rushing Martavius Thomas, Camden Fairview, 7-11 passing, 177 yards, 5 TDs Mike Townsley, Batesville, 17 tackles Giovanni Vargas, Subiaco Academy, 19 tackles, 1 TFL Jack Vines, Vilonia, 10-165 receiving, 2 TDs Easton Walker, Perryville, 16 tackles Brooks Ward, Little Rock Catholic, 3-114, 1 TD Carson Winters, Valley View, 15 tackles, 2 TFLs Eli Wisdom, Shiloh Christian, 25-37 passing, 458 yards, 5 TDs Jacob Woodfield, Mount Ida, 20-178 rushing, 1 TD, 1 INT Jack Woolbright, Benton, 11-12 passing, 207 yards, 4 TDs Jace Wooten, Central Arkansas Christian, 19 tackles



