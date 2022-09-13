• Kristi Noem, Republican governor of South Dakota, said in a Twitter video that she "won't be able to stand for more than 10, 15 minutes at a time" and her travel will be restricted for several months while she recovers from back surgery.

• Tyler Kranz, a meteorologist, said an unexpected lightning strike was a positive-charged cloud-to-ground flash and the "one-hit wonder," accompanied by loud thunder that shook Portland, Ore., came from a small storm cell.

• Jatuporn Saeoueng, a Thai activist, was sentenced to two years in prison for insulting the queen by wearing traditional attire at a demonstration and said she would appeal her case all the way up to the Supreme Court if necessary.

• James Rogers, 58, of Ohio was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for two counts of mailing threatening communications, one count of threats by interstate communications and two counts of stalking "CSI: Miami" actress Eva LaRue and her daughter.

• John Sampson, a physician at a Coral Gables, Fla., cosmetic surgery facility, was banned from performing Brazilian butt lift surgery, fined more than $25,000 and ordered to attend lectures by the Florida Board of Medicine after a 33-year-old woman's death.

• Cameron Spradling, attorney for an Oklahoma County, Okla., inmate, said "one of the 'Baby Shark' [torture] victims is conveniently dead" and his client's death amid a federal lawsuit against the county that claims he and others were forced to repeatedly listen to the song in jail "doesn't pass the smell test."

• Jay Barrett, a spokesperson for Dog Days of Birmingham, said five of 26 dogs rescued by firefighters from floor sealant fumes that consumed the kennel were taken to a veterinarian "as a precaution" and "the humans are all fine."

• Xi Jinping, president of China, will visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to attend a summit in his first trip abroad since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

• Jim Langevin, a Democratic representative from Rhode Island who is a quadriplegic, was turned away from a Lufthansa flight to Italy because his wheelchair used lithium-ion batteries and said "I find it outrageous that they can just make up their own rules and basically ignore what's been approved by the [Federal Aviation Administration]."