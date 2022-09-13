Intense rains flood Chicago, Midwest

CHICAGO -- Torrential, unrelenting rains swept through Chicago on Sunday, flooding basements and alleys, closing grocery stores and restaurants, and leaving cars floating under viaducts on streets impassable with deep water.

The extreme weather took the city by surprise, particularly the North Side of Chicago. Close to 5 inches of rain had fallen by late afternoon, according to Kevin Doom, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

"This has been a mess," he said. "The water rose pretty quickly this morning, so it caught a lot of people off guard."

The rain spread into the area on Sunday morning before quickly ramping up and turning dangerous. In just a one-hour period from 8:40 to 9:40 a.m. local time, 3.5 inches of rain fell in Chicago's Albany Park. In total, 5.63 inches of rain fell there, according to local storm reports published by the National Weather Service.

At some intersections, cars were stranded in the rainwater after motorists drove through suddenly flooded roads. Homeowners whose basements had not seen water in years were unpleasantly surprised to discover that rainwater had surged up through drains, in some cases leaving an ankle-deep flood carrying a pungent smell of sewage. Grocery stores dealing with flooding closed their doors, and some businesses could not open at all.

To prevent more flooding, Mayor Lori Lightfoot advised Chicagoans not to run dishwashers or washing machines. She also said people should avoid swimming in Lake Michigan because of high waves and dangerous conditions.

Chicago is prone to flash flooding when its sewer system becomes inundated, but this storm placed unusual stress on the city, officials and residents said.

"What happened today was a really heavy downpour, really quickly, in a way that appeared to have overwhelmed some of the sewer infrastructure," said Andre Vasquez, an alderman who represents a ward on the North Side. "It's a trend. We need to figure out how to adapt, planting more rain gardens and native species, having more green space that can absorb more of the runoff water."

Rain was continuing throughout the later afternoon and evening, and was not expected to let up until Monday.

A weather station in Lincoln Square recorded 5.9 inches of rain, one in Portage Park saw 5.86 inches, and another in the western Chicago suburb of Lisle tallied 5.56 inches. In all three cases, the stations recorded nearly 3 or more inches of rainfall in just an hour-long period -- making it difficult for storm drains to keep up.

WISCONSIN SOAKED

Heavy rains also fell across southeastern Wisconsin, with Milwaukee seeing its sixth-wettest day on record Sunday. It got 4.78 inches of rain -- more than its average rainfall for the entire month of June. It was the city's wettest September day on record.

Widespread downpours soaked southeastern Wisconsin. A massive swath of more than 2 inches of rain was recorded from Madison to Racine, causing local streams and rivers to rise.

Racine appeared to be the big rainfall winner of the day. More than 9 inches of rain fell on the city, smashing the previous record of 4.8 inches.

On Monday morning, it was still pouring over parts of north-central Illinois, as the unusually slow-moving low-pressure system that was responsible for the heavy rainfall across the region continued to spin over the southern shores of Lake Michigan.

A flood warning remained in effect for parts of Waukesha and Milwaukee counties, where the Fox River and Root River, respectively, are expected to remain above flood stage until Wednesday morning.

Flood watches were still in effect for several counties in Wisconsin and northern Illinois until 1 p.m. local time, although the heaviest of the rain has left the area.

Sunday's excessive rainfall fits into a pattern of more extreme precipitation in the Upper Midwest amid rising temperatures. According to the federal government's National Climate Assessment, the amount of rain that falls in the top 1% of events has increased by 42% in the Midwest over the past 60 years.

Information for this article was contributed by Julie Bosman of The New York Times and by Zach Rosenthal of The Washington Post.