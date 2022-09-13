Little Rock police: Female pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday, according to Little Rock authorities.

Officers responded to 8510 Scott Hamilton Drive in Little Rock on a report that a vehicle had hit a female pedestrian, according to a news release from the Little Rock Police Department on Monday.

Officers said medical personnel arrived and brought her to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hospital, where she died from her injuries. The woman's name wasn't released. The next of kin have not been notified, according to the news release.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident, police said.

As of Monday, no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing, officers said.