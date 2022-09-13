Man enters wrong apartment, is shot

A Little Rock man was shot after he entered an apartment that was not his on Saturday, according to police.

The 49-year-old entered an apartment at the Canopy Apartment complex at 9201 Kanis Road, and he was shot multiple times, officers reported.

Police responded to the shooting around 3:12 a.m. and said they found him lying facedown on the floor.

He was taken to Baptist hospital and reported in critical condition on Saturday. Mark Edwards, a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department, said the man remained in critical condition Monday afternoon.

The man's nephew, a 29-year-old, told officers that his uncle had "accidentally walked into the wrong apartment."

The apartment's resident, a 23-year-old, told police that he woke up when he heard banging on his door and grabbed his firearm, shooting about five to six times after seeing a man in his kitchen, according to the report.

Police said they have questioned the nephew and the resident.

Officers reported that the door to the apartment had been damaged.

No charges have been filed, according to the report. The investigation is continuing.