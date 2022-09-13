SEED conference

set for Fayetteville

Entrepreneurs from around the state have a chance next month to meet with Arkansas educators and business and civic leaders at a two-day conference in Fayetteville.

The SEED Arkansas Summit, sponsored by the University of Arkansas' Walton College of Business, is set for Oct. 11-12. The university's Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation is organizing the event.

SEED stands for Startups, Education and Economic Development.

Workshops at the Fayetteville Public Library will cover topics such as innovative problem solving; funding strategies for entrepreneurial programming; and engaging local businesses.

The event will also feature the office's fall seed-funding pitch competition, in which student teams pitch their business ideas to win up to $2,000 to help in areas such as customer discovery; prototype development; and market research.

"Our goal is to help equip smaller universities in Arkansas with tools and resources that allow them to collaborate with community leaders to grow student entrepreneurs," said Tiffany Henry, the office's instructional designer of training and workshops.

-- Serenah McKay

Forum coming up

on Diversity in Ag

The Arkansas Farm Bureau is hosting a conference to expand awareness about careers and business opportunities in Arkansas agriculture starting Wednesday in Little Rock.

The third annual Diversity in Ag Conference will begin at 9 a.m. at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel.

Attendees will hear from the state secretary of agriculture; the vice president of agriculture for the University of Arkansas System; the U.S. Department of Agriculture's senior adviser for Racial Equity, who is an Arkansas farmer; as well as other experts and speakers.

Topics discussed will include property and heirs, state and federal resources available to farmers, equity and equality in agriculture, and farmers' success stories.

The event is free and lunch will be provided, but registration is required.

Participants can find the agenda and registration information at https://bit.ly/3eMX3mk.

For more information, contact Philip Powell at (501-228-1627 or philip.powell@arfb.com.

-- Cristina Larue

State index finishes

at 818.55, up 2.34

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 818.55, up 2.34.

"U.S. stocks moved higher in Monday's session building on a recent rally that provided nice gains last week as investors await the August Consumer Price Index report due [today] before the open," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.