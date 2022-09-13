Northwest Arkansas Community College looks to beef up on-campus food offerings

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College is working on bringing a food vendor back to the student center on its main campus.

In the meantime, a Hibachi Express food truck is going to visit each Monday, at least through October, according to Al Massri, vice president of finance and administration. He said the college is negotiating with Hibachi Express to continue visiting the school through the end of this semester.

The college is not charging the food truck operator for its stays on campus, Massri told the Board of Trustees during its meeting Monday.

The food truck proved popular in its first visit Monday, with a long line and some customers having to wait up to 30 minutes for their food, Massri said.

The college is seeking additional food trucks to come do business on campus, he said.

Having a food truck even one day a week, however, is a "big deal" for the college, President Dennis Rittle said.

"It's tough leaving campus and getting back in a timely manner," Rittle said about students and staff members leaving for lunch.

The college has a kitchen ventilation issue that needs to be fixed before a permanent food vendor can come into the student center, Massri said.

"We are working with engineers to fix that," he said. "I think it will take a month or so."

The student center used to offer prepared food, but those providers went away when the pandemic hit, Massri said. The college is soliciting companies interested in setting up at the student center once again, he said.

Monday's board meeting also included discussion of the college's enrollment.

The college last week reported it had 7,839 students enrolled this semester in courses for college credit, a 10.7% gain from the same point last fall.

The college based its budget for this fiscal year, which started July 1, on the expectation that the number of credit hours taken this year would be down 2% from last year.

"We saw a very different outcome here," Rittle said.

The administration therefore is exploring the possibility of giving employees a bonus, Rittle said at Monday's board meeting. He did not go into any detail but said a proposal on that will be brought to the board at its next meeting Oct. 17.

The college raised tuition rates this year for the first time since 2013. Students who live in-district -- in the Bentonville and Rogers school districts, which together make up the college's taxing district -- saw tuition go from $75 to $79 per credit hour, a 5.3% increase. Out-of-district tuition rose from $135 to $145, out-of-state tuition increased from $150 to $164, and international student tuition increased from $195 to $215 per credit hour.