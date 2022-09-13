NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Striped bass fishing is best on the north end of the lake.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said size varies day by day. Anglers report catching big stripers one day, smaller ones the next. Use brood minnows, shad or small sunfish for bait from Rocky Branch park to Beaver Dam.

Walleye fishing is good trolling nightcrawler rigs behind a bottom bouncer weight. Walleye are biting lakewide, but Jones said the north half of the lake is best. Crappie are 20 to 30 feet deep around brush and biting jigs or minnows. Black bass fishing is slow. Try top-water lures early or plastic worms later in the day. At night, fish with big plastic worms in dark colors.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports that bluegill fishing is good with crickets or worms. Channel catfish are biting fair on liver or worms.

Beaver tailwater

Austin Kennedy, fishing guide, recommends fishing for trout with prepared trout bait such as Pautzke Fire Bait used on light tackle. Deep water offers the best fishing. Small spoons are a good lure to try. Fish slack water areas during power generation at Beaver Dam.

Generation usually starts around 2 p.m. creating good wade-fishing conditions much of the day.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said bluegill fishing is good with crickets or worms. Black bass are biting plastic worms rigged Texas style. A black worm with some blue in the pattern is a good color. Crappie and catfish are slow.

Lake Sequoyah

Angler Mike McBride said crappie are beginning to bite in deep water where there is brush. Try for black bass with top-water lures early. Catfish are biting liver, nightcrawlers, hot dog chunks and all types of catfish bait.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said crappie are 18 feet deep at all Bella Vista lakes. Use minnows or jigs. Catfish are biting well on liver. Bluegill are biting worms or crickets, but those baits will also catch catfish.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass with any soft-plastic lure such as plastic worms or lizards. Try top-water lures at dawn and dusk.

Illinois River

Fish for black bass with Rebel Wee R crank baits, small tube baits in the green pumpkin color, 4-inch plastic lizards or Whopper Plopper top-water lures, Stroud suggests.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud said black bass fishing at Lake Eucha is best at night. Try spinner baits or chatter baits in dark colors. Use top-water lures at sunrise.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports largemouth bass fishing is fair at Grand Lake with crank baits or plastic worms around bush, rocks and docks. Crappie are biting fair on hair jigs or minnows around brush and docks.

Lake Tenkiller black bass are biting fair on plastic worms, spinner baits and top-water lures around brush, rocks and along points. Catfish are biting well on cut bait and liver bait.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide service reports black bass fishing is good early with top-water lures along ledge banks. Whopper Ploppers and buzz baits are good to use. Work the lures close to shore.

Try a plastic worm on a drop shot or shaky head rig 25 to 35 feet deep along gravel points and over treetops.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff