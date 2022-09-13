NWA outdoor briefs

Shoot a straight arrow

A three-session program on archery fundamentals will be held today through Thursday at the Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center from 6 to 8 p.m. Students are expected to attend all three sessions of the free program.

It's designed for archers 16 and older to improve their accuracy and distance by hitting bull's eyes standing and sitting with different types of bows. All equipment is furnished.

Email steve.dunlap@agfc.ar.gov to register.

Hike two trails

Hill 'N Dale hiking club will hike Wednesday from the Centerpoint trailhead northeast of Ponca to the Buffalo National River Steel Creek campground on the Old River Trail. This hike includes spurs to the Goat Trail overlook and Granny Henderson's cabin. The hike is 8.8 miles with seven river crossings.

The group will hike Sept. 22 along Stage Coach, Coyote Cave, Fitzgerald and Butterfield trails on Fitzgerald Mountain in Springdale. This will be a 4.7 mile loop hike.

All hikers are welcome. Those interested should contact Bev Munstermann at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. Visit bvhikingclub.com for more information.

See birds at Beaver Lake

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip at the Beaver Lake nursery pond at 9 a.m. Saturday. All are welcome. Audubon membership is not required.

The trip will be 1 mile of easy walking around the 30-acre pond that is adjacent to Beaver Lake. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission raises different species of fish in the pond for stocking into Beaver Lake.

To reach the pond, travel on Arkansas 12 east of Rogers approximately 9 miles to Key Road. Turn south on Key Road and go approximately 3 miles. The road ends at the nursery pond parking area. There are no restrooms on site. For details call Joe Neal, (479) 521-1858.

Catch catfish in Centerton

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a fall family fishing derby from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 at Centerton Lake in Centerton.

Game and Fish will stock the lake with channel catfish. Fishing is open to all ages. Anglers should provide their own tackle, bait and container to take their fish home.

Work honors public land

A volunteer outdoor work day in observance of Public Lands Day will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 24 at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.

Chores include planting native wildflowers, removing invasive plants and sprucing up existing gardens near the visitor center. Please arrive promptly at 8:30 a.m. for instructions. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m.

Register with volunteer coordinator Avery Blair, avery.blair@arkansas.gov.

Tours explore wetlands

Osage Park in Bentonville will host free wetland expedition field trips for people of all ages from 10 a.m to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.

Trips will visit various stations in the park to learn about macroinvertebrates, beaver dams, erosion, water quality, invasive species management and more.

Wetland field trips for seventh-grade classrooms will cover the same topics. They will be offered from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 12-14. Visit peelcompton.org to register for the all-ages trips or to register a seventh-grade classroom.

Forest walk for kids

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host The Living Forest event from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 22.

Guided hikes on the 0.25-mile Ozark Plateau Trail will feature volunteers in nonscary costumes as various animals of the forest. They'll explain to children and adults why they're important to the forest and what people can do to help them. Hikes with no more than 15 people depart the visitor center every five minutes.

Hikes are geared for children ages 4-7. Children are encouraged to wear costumes if they'd like. Children and adults can make crafts while waiting for their hike to start. After each hike, s'mores and cider will be served in the outdoor education pavilion.

Check in at the visitor center no later than 3 p.m. For details, call the visitor center, (479) 789-5000. Volunteers are needed to help at the event. Email volunteer coordinator Avery Blair, avery.blair@arkansas.gov, to help.



